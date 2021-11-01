Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan calls out Tejasswi for being rude to Salman Khan, says cuteness doesn't excuse 'badtameezi'

Gauahar Khan, who won Bigg Boss 7, has always been open about her views on Bigg Boss contestants. On Sunday, Gauahar called out Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash for being rude to show host, Salman Khan.

On Sunday, Gauahar slammed Tejasswi for being rude to Salman and said, “Aapke baat karne ke tareeke se aap jung jeet sakte hain, aur jeeti hui baazi haar sakte hain .. #TejasswiPrakash cute hona ka matlab badtameezi nahi hoti ! #bb15 (You can win a battle by the way you talk and you can lose a battle depending on the same thing. Tejasswi, being cute doesn't means you can be rude)."

Aapke baat karne ke tareeke se aap jung jeet sakte hain ,,,, aur jeeti hui baazi haar sakte hain .. #TejasswiPrakash cute hona ka matlab badtameezi nahi hoti ! #bb15 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 31, 2021

Many Bigg Boss watchers replied to Gauahar's tweet saying, “There's a thin line difference between humor and mocking... Tej has crossed the line which is why people can now notice that beneath the shadow of cuteness actually there's a mean person who often gets very rude! Not everyone can be grounded & polite like OUR PRIDE SHAMITA." Another Twitter user commented, “Same . Even I regret supporting her .”

Some Tejasswi fans defended her in the comments section saying, “She wasn't even being rude why is she being judged so much? #Tejasswiprakash," and “Gauhar by the end of the episode she said thanks Salman for guiding her..support pratik that's not the problem but don't be biased as it's looking very evident”.

Gauahar's tweet comes after Tejasswi seemingly spoke rudely to Salman. On Sunday, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman asked Umar Riaz, “Mushkil samay mein aap kisse madad mangenge?” (Whom will you ask for help during difficult situations?) He took Tejasswi’s name and said that her fun-loving nature is the reason. Not satisfied with his answer, Salman questioned that why would he go to someone fun-loving in a serious situation.

Tejasswi, pretending to be offended by Salman's words, asked why was pointing this out. “Why are you repeating it like this, he can’t come to me in a ‘mushkil samay’ kya?” Salman who actually got offended, told her, “And why are you talking to me like this? Don't have this thing with me madam. If somebody is dying, he should come to you for comedy just because you are fun loving. What the f*** is that?”