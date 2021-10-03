Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat calls Shamita Shetty 'biased', Pratik Sehajpal unsure about friendships staying strong

Bigg Boss 15 has just started and differences between contestants are already visible. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, also has three contestants from its recently-concluded OTT version. Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat will be seen joining Salman on stage in the second part of the Bigg Boss 15 premiere on Sunday.

Colors has shared a new promo which shows Salman asking the three about how they plan to be in the Bigg Boss house. Salman asks Nishant about the one mistake committed by Shilpa Shetty in Bigg Boss OTT. He replies, “She gets very biased. She doesn't like it if she doesn't get the control.” Shamita disagrees and says, “I don't get biased. I have never forced anyone to do anything.”

Salman then says Pratik and Nishant have been good friends since Bigg Boss OTT. Pratik cuts him short, saying, “We were friends on Bigg Boss OTT, we aren't sure if we will be friends in Bigg Boss 15 house."

Nishant was the first runner-up, Shamita was the second runner up and Pratik acquired the fourth slot on Bigg Boss OTT. Divya Agarwal had won the show.

Pratik is an an actor and has worked on shows such as Love School and Ace of Space. He had sacrificed the chance to compete for the winner's trophy in order to win a direct ticket to Bigg Boss 15. Shamita has featured in films such as Mohabbatein, Fareb and Zeher. She had earlier participated in Bigg Boss 3 but had quit to join sister Shilpa Shetty for her wedding with Raj Kundra. Nishant is a choreographer who has worked on dance reality shows like Super Dancer 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Nach Baliye.

Bigg Boss 15 went on floors on Saturday. Among other contestants who have entered the house are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Sahil Shroff and Simba Nagpal.