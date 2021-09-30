Bigg Boss 15 confirmed contestants full list: Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and more

Earlier this month, at the Bigg Boss OTT finale, Salman Khan confirmed that he would be returning as the Bigg Boss host in October. The actor, in a promo video, announced that the show will start on October 2. Since the announcement, several names have been confirmed as contestants on the reality show.

With just a few days left, about 13 celebrities - from music, television and film backgrounds - have confirmed their participation. Here is the list of contestants.

Bigg Boss 15 confirmed contestants list:

Pratik Sehajpal:

Pratik Sehajpal was the first contestant to have confirmed his participation. In the Bigg Boss OTT finale, Pratik sacrificed the chance to compete for the winner's trophy and chose to take the direct ticket to the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Nishant Bhat:

Nishant Bhat was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT. The choreographer became the runner-up of the reality show. Shortly after the finale, he announced he would be heading to Bigg Boss 15.

Shamita Shetty:

The second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty is also set to appear on Bigg Boss 15. She previously participated in Bigg Boss 3 but quit midway to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty's wedding with Raj Kundra.

Tejasswi Prakash:

Known to play Ragini Maheshwari in the show Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Tejasswi Prakash is all set to make her way to the Bigg Boss 15 house this year. This isn't her first experience on a reality show. She was a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Karan Kundrra:

Popular small screen star Karan Kundrra will be seen on the show this year. His participation was confirmed in a promo released earlier this week, in which he was dubbed as ‘haseeno ka chaheeta superstar (a superstar loved by the ladies)’.

Akasa Singh:

Bigg Boss 15 has added a musical touch to the show by including Akasa Singh. The singer, who began her journey with India’s Raw Star, has sung a few popular songs. These include Kheech Meri Photo, Naagin, Thug Ranjha and Naiyyo, with Raftaar.

Donal Bisht:

Television actor Donal Bisht will also appear in Bigg Boss 15. She is best known for her role in Ek Deewaana Tha and Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. She had also replaced Jasmin Bhasin in Dil To Happy Hai Ji.

Umar Riaz:

After Asim Riaz, his brother Umar Riaz is eyeing the Bigg Boss trophy. Umar confirmed his participation through a promo.

Simba Nagpal:

Although Simba Nagpal appeared in the television show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, the actor is best know for his participation in MTV Splitsvilla and Roadies.

Sahil Shroff:

Sahil Shroff has appeared in a few Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2: The King Is Back and Farhan Akhtar-starrer Shaadi Ke Side Effects.

Miesha Iyer:

A mini-Ace of Space reunion is in the making as Miesha Iyer is set to appear in the show. It has been reported that she and Pratik Sehajpal were at loggerheads in Ace of Space.

A few stars have also been rumoured to participate. These include Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vishal Kotian and Vidhi Pandya.

Meanwhile, singer Afsana Khan had first signed on but then backed out of Bigg Boss 15. She opted out of the reality show due to medical reasons. Raqesh Bapat was also offered the show but he has now revealed that he will not be participating.