Bigg Boss 15's biggest controversies: From Rakhi Sawant's fake marriage to Abhishek Bichkule's Devo obsession

From Abhijit Bichkule asking Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss to Rakhi Sawant confessing her marriage is invalid, several objectionable incidents took place in the Bigg Boss 15 house this season.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichkule had some of the ugliest fights in the Bigg Boss 15 house. 
Published on Jan 28, 2022 06:30 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bigg Boss 15 has been synonymous with controversies with some of the contestants not even being apologetic about their objectionable acts. From Afsana Khan trying to hurt herself with a knife to Rakhi Sawant claiming that she is ‘legally unmarried’, a lot happened in the Bigg Boss house this season. 

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh’s first wife made serious allegations against him

The entry of Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh was the biggest highlight of the season but his stay in the house came under scanner when his first wife levied serious allegations against him in an interview. She accused him of domestic violence and also shared how Ritesh never spent time with their six-year-old son. 

Rakhi revealed she is legally unmarried 

Rakhi and Ritesh’s union on the show hit a roadblock when Ritesh confessed that he has not divorced his first wife. Rakhi herself claimed she is ‘legally unmarried’. She also said that she doesn’t need his pity but a marriage certificate. Surprisingly, Rakhi and Ritesh were spotted together after the former left the Bigg Boss house earlier this week. 

Tejasswi’s aunty remark for Shamita

Tejasswi Prakash recently earned the ire of all from Shilpa Shetty, Gauahar Khan to Bipasha Basu after she age-shamed Shamita Shetty by calling her an ‘aunty’. She was also slammed by many for her choice of words as she said, ‘ab uspe bhi chadh gayi (now she has climbed on him) as Shamita gave Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal massagez while playing a hotel staff during a task. 

Abhijit Bichkule asks Devoleena Bhattacharya for a kiss 

Abhijit Bichkule and Devoleena Bhattacharya had the worst fights in the Bigg Boss house. One of them was when Abhijit helped Devoleena in a task and asked her for a kiss in return. Things became worse when he asked her for a kiss again and later Salman rubbished the issue, considering it just a ‘joke’. 

When Devoleena bit Abhijit

Devoleena and Abhijit have been on loggerheads ever since the two met each other in the house. Devoleena once bit Abhijit during a task and the latter demanded her eviction. However, the two continued to stay in the house despite their regular fights.

Pratik broke washroom lock when Vidhi Pandya was inside

Pratik Sehajpal raked up a major controversy when he removed the latch of the washroom door when Vidhi Pandya was taking a shower and refused to be apologetic about it. On being confronted by his housemates, Pratik clearly said, “I am not sorry for this.”

Afasana Khan tries to harm herself with a knife

Afsana Khan was one of the most verbal contestants on the show and had some of the worst fights with her fellow contestants. She was once so disappointed that she tried to harm herself with a knife and was soon evicted from the house.

