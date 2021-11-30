Bigg Boss 15’s Neha Bhasin on her eviction: ‘Class walked out while crass walked in’

Neha Bhasin, who was evicted from the reality show Bigg Boss 15 last week, said that she is happy that she is out of the show “just in time”.

In a new note on Instagram, Neha Bhasin wrote that no love was left inside the house and her friends seemed different. “I am happy I got out of Bigg Boss 15 just in time. Class walked out while crass walked in. Also slowly I was realising there was no love, realness, heart in the house. My friends seemed tired and different. The thought what am I doing here often hung on my head like a dagger,” her note said.

It added, “That house is anti therapy and evolution. Fighting and muddas (issues) are the crux. Plotting and planning all day. Deals are exchanged for trust. I know I am being naive when I say all this what else does one expect on Bigg boss. But I felt my soul diminishing a bit. Realised more than ever I am an artist and I'll die one.”

A glimpse of Neha Bhasin's post.

Last week, three contestants were evicted from Bigg Boss 15 and four new people made their entries. Neha and actors Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian came out of the show. Contestants from former seasons of Bigg Boss – Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee – entered the show as VIPs. Rakhi also introduced her husband, Ritesh, on the show and he is the fourth VIP. On Monday's episode, fifth VIP Abhijit Bichkule made his entry on the show.

During an AMA session that the singer did Monday night, she said she would have won Bigg Boss 15, had it been a personality show. “You and I both know it,” she wrote in a reply.

Neha Bhasin also responded to queries on her eviction. She reiterated her stand that her eviction was unfair. “I have heard it was live voting, for two hours. Not many people watch the live feed. So, let's just say it was an unfair eviction.”

When a fan asked why she was not real on Bigg Bos 15, as she was on Bigg Boss OTT, Neha Bhasin wrote in response, “I was real, just not as open and naughty. It is a different platform, too many restrictions. And I was lonely AF this time. Wasn’t an easy journey.”

Neha Bhasin came on Bigg Boss 15 as one of the first wild card entries of the current season. Last week, she was evicted along with Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian.