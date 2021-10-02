Bigg Boss 15's Shamita Shetty shares a glimpse of her video call with Raqesh Bapat: 'Gonna miss you'

Ahead of her entry on reality show Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty made a video call to Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin and has said that she will miss them on the show. Shamita, Raqesh and Neha participated in Bigg Boss OTT that ended last month. Shamita and Raqesh got close to each other on the show and even confessed their feelings for each other.

Sharing a screenshot of her video call, Shamita wrote on her Instagram Stories, “These posers @raqeshbapat @nehabhasin4u Gonna miss you guys.” She added a bunch of emojis of hearts and love. Raqesh also reposted the image on his Instagram Stories and added a heart emoji.

Neha also wished Shamita all the best with an Instagram Stories post. Sharing a picture of herself with Shamita from Bigg Boss OTT, Neha wrote, “All the best, you are the boss. Show them what you got and don’t back down come what may. You are golden stay strong."

Shamita is now set to be seen on Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss 15. She will have Bigg Boss OTT participants Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat for company. Bigg Boss 15 will also see Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash, among others as contestants.

Last week, Shamita and Raqesh did an Instagram live session together. After Bigg Boss OTT ended, Shamita and Raqesh have been spotted together at dinner dates.

Asked if they plan to make some official announcement about their relationship any time soon, Raqesh had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Oh my God, no way! Right now, there’s nothing. It’s a very good bond, and we’re just cherishing that. We don’t want to put ourselves under any pressure, or in any situation. If things have to happen organically, let it happen organically. If there’s anything in the future, we’re not going to be quiet about it. Everybody will get to know.”