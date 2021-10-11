Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 15: Sahil Shroff is the first contestant to be voted out, says ‘show gives importance to only fights'
Bigg Boss 15: Sahil Shroff is the first contestant to be voted out, says ‘show gives importance to only fights'

Bigg Boss 15: Sahil Shroff is the first contestant to be voted out of the show this year and he has now said that he is a calm person and Bigg Boss is not meant for him.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 09:52 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sahil Shroff became the first contestant to be voted out of Bigg Boss 15. Show host Salman Khan announced the eviction on the second Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday.

Throughout his one week journey on the show, Sahil Shroff was rarely seen or talked about. Rakhi Sawant, who appeared on the show as a guest over the weekend, was surprised at his ‘inactivity’ and said that he was ‘taking the show too lightly’.

Soon after his eviction, Sahil claimed he was not meant for the show, adding that it focuses on fights. Asked about the one week he spent inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, Sahil Shroff told Amar Ujala in an interview, “It is surprising that my footage is almost nil, despite the fact that I spent one week inside the house. I did all the household chores during this one week but none of that was shown. The show gives importance only to fights.”

He added, “This show is not made for me. I am a calm person, and only people surrounded by controversies are seen on the show. That made my journey quite difficult.”

For the first week, all the ‘junglewasi’ contestants — Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff and Ieshaan Sehgaal – had been nominated as a punishment. They were punished after Pratik Sehajpal broke house property during a fight.

Sahil Shroff holds a master’s degree in information technology. He has worked as a bouncer in nightclubs in Australia, according to an Indian Express report. He later started modelling full-time and got his first big break with Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2 in 2011. He has since worked in films such as Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Dear Maya. Most recently, he was seen playing a negative role in the web series Baarish, which also features Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi.

