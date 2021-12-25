Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan is angry but Karan Kundrra claims he has no problem with Tejasswi Prakash winning

On Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, the host took Karan Kundrra to task over his insecurity with the possibility of Tejasswi Prakash getting over him on the reality show. In a promotional video for Saturday’s episode, we got a glimpse of Salman scolding Karan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman asked Karan, “Karan ka problem kya tha, Rakhi Sawant aur Devoleena Bhattacharjee fair nahi khel rahe ya ye ki dono Tejasswi ko support kar rahi thi? (What was your problem Karan? Was it that Rakhi and Devoleena were not playing a fair game, or was it that they were both supporting Tejasswi)?”

Before Karan could respond, Rakhi said, “You had a problem with Tejasswi reaching the finale ahead of you.” Karan then said, “I do not think mujhe koi problem hoti. Ye Tejasswi ne bola tha ki mai fair tareeke se jeetna chahti hoon (I would not have had a problem, but Tejasswi had earlier said that she wanted to win by fair means).” Salman then interrupted him and asked, “Have you always played all the tasks with complete fairness?"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Salman also asked the contestants, “The words most-heard in the house this week were fair and unfair. Who is the most unfair in the house?” Shamita Shetty named Rakhi Sawant. “Because she is a sanchalak (coordinator). Ye sirf apne dost ko favour kar rahi hai (she is only favouring her friend), I don’t feel like playing,” she said.

Salman then asked Shamita, “Shamita! Jis tareeke se aapne Rakhi ko push kiya, wo galat tha. Aap humesha kehte ho Umar Riaz aggressive hota hai. Aapne aakhir wahi kiya, jiske aap khilaf the (The way you pushed Rakhi, it was wrong. You always blame Umar Riaz for being aggressive but even you did the same thing which you initially opposed).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Karan’s sister hints at Tejasswi in tweet about ‘garbage’, her brother hits back

The promo also gave a glimpse of Jersey stars visiting the sets over the Christmas weekend. Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Nora Fatehi announced that Bigg Boss will be fun to watch over the weekend. Salman will also celebrate his birthday on Bigg Boss over the weekend. Salman's birthday is on Monday, December 27.

RRR team Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli could be seen sharing the stage with Salman Khan. The actors were also seen dancing together on the stage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON