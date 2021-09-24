Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht to join Pratik Sehajpal
Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht to join Pratik Sehajpal

Days after Pratik Sehajpal was confirmed as the first contestant on Bigg Boss 15, four more names have been confirmed as participants.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz will be seen on Bigg Boss 15. 

A special event for Bigg Boss 15 was held on Thursday evening and the names of a few contestants on the show were announced. These include Bigg Boss OTT runners-up Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. Pratik Sehajpal had already become the first confirmed contestant of this season after he chose to quit the race for the winner’s trophy on the Bigg Boss OTT finale last week.

During the event, the makers revealed that the second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT, actor Shamita Shetty and first runner-up, choreographer Nishant Bhat will be seen on the show alongside Pratik.

Brother of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, will also be a contestant on Bigg Boss 15. Umar, who is a doctor by profession, was recently seen in music videos, opposite Dalljiet Kaur and Saba Khan. In a pre-recorded video message, he said he was excited to be on the show.

TV actor Donal Bisht will also participate in Bigg Boss 15. In a video message, she said, “How I behave, what I am, everything you wanted to know about me… This is the time. Do not miss it.” 

Former Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh were also present for the special event where Salman Khan made an appearance via a video message.

Bigg Boss 15 will see contestants staying in a jungle, fighting for basic amenities before they enter the Bigg Boss house. "The facilities that contestants will get this time will be lesser than before. They will only get a tiny survival kit, they will be punished, and luxury budgets will be slashed," Salman said.

