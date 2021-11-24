Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal push each other in a fight, fan asks for ‘strict warning’

In a new promo for Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal are seen fighting once again. This time, the fight got physical and they pushed each other.

The promotional video began with Pratik Sehajpal aggressively saying, “Tere se kaun dosti karega (Who will befriend you)?” Umar Riaz is then seen walking towards Pratik and asking, “Kisko bola (Whom did you say that to?)” Pratik replied that he was not talking to Umar.

Umar could be seen lifting his hands while Karan Kundrra held them and stopped him. Pratik also got violent and Vishal Kotian intervened in between to physically separate them.

Umar is then seen telling Pratik in the next shot, “Tu bahut cheekhein marta hai, aukat me reh (You yell a lot, stay in your limits).” Then Umar is seen pushing Pratik, who then also pushed him in another shot. Pratik is then heard saying, “Dhakke mat maar (Do not push).” Umar also pushed Karan Kundrra away when the latter tried to stop the former.

Soon after the promo was shared on the official Twitter handle of Colors TV, fans of the show flooded the comments section with calls to punish Umar Riaz. One of them wrote, “#BiggBoss15 Plz Umar ko ya nikal do ya kadi warning do woh same pattern use kar raha hai every time usne #SimbaNagpal ke sath bhi yehi kiya and then Simba hyper ho gaya tha. He instigates and then asks for sympathy aise nahi chalega. Bottom 6 mei ate hi usne ghatipa dikhna shuru kiya (Either evict Umar or give him a strict warning, Bigg Boss. He used the same trick with Simba Nagpal. He instigated Simba and he reacted violently. Umar asks for sympathy each time he instigates others, this shall not work. He started with his cheap tricks as soon as he came in the bottom six contestants on the show).”

Another one wrote, “Umar katai bewkuf hai. Faltu me picking flights footage ke liye, usko bola v nahi Pratik ne fir v vawkne aa gaya. Dhakka maar raha ye soch kar Pratik to nahi maarta so main hero dikhunga but ek maara Pratik ne 10 mtr dur gaya hai #PratikSehajpal #PratikFam #PratikIsTheBoss. (Umar is foolish and is uselessly picking fights for footage. Pratik did not say anything to him, but he came and started it all. He thought ‘Pratik does not get violent, I will look like a hero when I push him'. He fell off 10 metre away when Pratik pushed him. )”

A few Umar fans also responded to the tweet, pinning the blame on Pratik Sehajpal. One of them wrote, “Mano ya na mano clearly OTTians ko advantage mila hain (Believe it or not, participants of Bigg Boss OTT have an extra advantage). They have seen their episodes, mistakes and understood where their fans didn’t like them. They have then strategised and entered the house. Unlike the players like Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz who have really created a place in the audience.”