Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik returns to show, reunites with Shiv Thakare, says 'mera dil, mera jigar'. Watch

Abdu Rozik made a heartwarming return to the Bigg Boss house on Sunday. He was welcomed back with smiles and hugs. His friends Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare rushed to greet him as he re-entered the reality show. It was a welcomed surprise as the Tajikistan singer had been eliminated on December 17 and asked by Bigg Boss to leave the house. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's eviction leaves contestants teary-eyed, fans vow to stop watching the show now)

Colors TV shared a new promo showing the return of Abdu on Instagram and wrote, "Humare pyaare Abdu laut aaye hai ghar waapis (Our dear Abdu has come back home)! (heart eyes emoji)." The promo shows the contestants sitting down to eat when suddenly they realise someone is coming in. Abdu comes back in, to the music of Chhota Bhaijaan playing in the background, with the lyrics saying “Swagat nahi karoge hamara (Won't you welcome me)?"

Nimrit, Shiv and Sajid Khan all rush to give Abdu hugs. Abdu and Shiv also have a memorable reunion as they embrace one another. The singer says, "Come my brother, I miss you." They both sit on the couch as Abdu also calls Shiv 'mera dil' and 'mera jigar'. He also tells Shiv that he had a good time while he was briefly outside.

Actor Megha Dhade commented on the Instagram post, "This is the most beautiful sight (red heart emojis) @shivthakare9 @abdu_rozik Together." One fan wrote, "Nazar na lagae shiv abdu ki dosti ko (No evil eye should affect the friendship of Shiv and Abdu)." Another person said, "Big boss real hero abdu entry." Another fan wrote, “Wow! It's very very happy moments seeing him back and other contestants' reactions as well.” A fan said, "Thank you big boss (red heart emojis) thank you so much..you are great." But a few others wanted eliminated contestant Ankit Gupta to return.

The reality show, which is now in its 16th season, airs Monday to Friday at 10 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV. The program is hosted by actor Salman Khan who joined the reality show in its fourth season and has remained as the host for the past eight years.

