Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's eviction leaves contestants teary-eyed, fans vow to stop watching the show now

Bigg Boss 16 will get a little extra emotional on Saturday's episode. In a new promo shared on Instagram, contestants got very emotional as Bigg Boss asked Abdu Rozik to come out of the house. All of them were teary eyed and gave hugs to Abdu in the house. Abdu's elimination came as a shock to everyone as he broke down and bid a final goodbye to the inmates. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chaudhary finally reveals what's in her heart, breaks down; 'Mujhe shaadi karni hai')

Colors TV shared the promo on their social media handle with the caption, “Abdu ko kehna padh raha hai gharwalo ko alvida, kya aapko bhi unki bidaayi ko dekh kar lagg raha hai bura (face emoji with tears in eyes) (Abdu has to say to goodbye to the housemates, are you also feeling bad after his elimination from the house)."

The promo opened with Bigg Boss asking Abdu to bid goodbye to the inmates and said, “Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar se bahar aajayiye (Abdu meet the housemates before coming out of the house).” After hearing Bigg Boss's statement, Abdu got emotional. This left his friends Nimrit Kaur Ahuwalia and Shiv Thakare in utter shock. Abdu hugged his close friend Sajid Khan. He hugged Shiv and said, “I will miss you brother.” Nimrit also extended a warm hug to Abdu. Sumbul Toqueer also wiped her tears post Abdul's eviction. Everyone got emotional and sad.

Reacting to the video, one person wrote, “Hum toh show hi uske liye dekh rahe hai (We are watching the show for him only)." Another person commented, “Bohot bura lag raha hai..Ankit ya Sajid ko out hona chaiye tha…Abdu ko nhi.. Abdu ke liye BB dekhti thi (I am feeling very bad..Ankit or Sajid should go out of the house and not Abdu..I was watching Bigg Boss because of Abdu only).” Other percon wrote, “We want Abdu back (teary emojis).” “Abdu, we love you, you are shining star. God bless you”, added one. Many fans of Abdu's penned emotional messages in the comment section and asked Bigg Boss to bring him back to the show. Abdu is one of the popular contestants on Bigg Boss.

