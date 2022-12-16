Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan pull up Sajid Khan for 'I love ta**i' prank, Abdu Rozik's team issues statement

Abdu Rozik has become a fan favourite on Bigg Boss Season 16. However in a recent episode the other contestants of the show pulled a prank on the Tajik singer that has left most fans angry. Twitter started trending #StopBullyingAbduRozik soon after and now Abdu's team has issued a statement slamming the 'inappropriate discriminatory' behaviour of the contestants. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik gets pranked by Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, viewers call it 'bullying')

Abdu wanted to wish Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on her birthday, so he went shirtless to write a special message for her. But instead of writing 'I love Nimrit,' 'I love Tatti' (s**t) was written on his back by Sumbul Touqeer Khan on the suggestion by Sajid Khan. Abdu's team has issued a statement condemning the act, which reads: "The IFCM team feel saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Big Boss House. It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person's emotions for one's own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn't fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness."

The statement further noted that Abdu cannot read and write in Hindi and wasn't aware of what was written on his back so the prank was not in good taste. "We are deeply dis-heartened with the recent incident showcased on national television. It's a breach of Abdu's trust and integrity to write words on his back without explaining to him the exact full meaning of it. We condemn such non-inclusive and non-compassionate behaviour and we are grateful that we enjoy the unparalleled support of the audiences and the fans. Abdu is in a foreign country and we expected a humane reception from the contestants." concluded the statement.

Fans on Twitter started to trend #StopBullyingAbduRozik and demanded that Bigg Boss 16 should condemn such behaviour of bullying and mockery on national television. Now in the promo of the upcoming Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan is seen addressing this incident and schooling Sajid Khan. Salman makes it clear that laughter at the expense of someone is not in good taste.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.