Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam accuses Shalin Bhanot of hitting her, demands his elimination. Watch

More drama was witnessed on Bigg Boss 16 in the latest episode as contestants fought each other for captaincy. Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot were involved in a fight to win the captaincy, which ended with her demanding that Bigg Boss should throw the latter out of the house. Also Read| Shalin shocked as viewer gives him an earful about his attitude

A new promo shared by Colors TV showed some contestants competing against each other, while others created obstacles for them. Shalin Bhanot dumped several heavy objects in Shiv Thackeray's container so that he would lose his balance and fail to win the task. The actor then moved ahead to carry a heavy trolley bag on his head, but was stopped by Archana.

Shalin continued to walk ahead, pushing Archana out of his way, while she yelled, "This is Bigg Boss's property." Archana told other contestants that Shalin hit her during the task. She later spoke to the camera and told Bigg Boss that Shalin should be ousted from the house.

This comes after Shalin received negative reviews from a viewer during a feedback session from the audience. The actor appeared shocked as a woman gave him an earful about his attitude. She said, “Aapne Gautam ko bola ki unke level pe jaake mat kheliye, aap apne level pe kheliye. Bhaiyya aap apna level pehle dekho and phir kisi aur ko advice do (You told Gautam that he should play at your level. Brother, you should check out your own level before doling out suggestions)."

Previously, Sajid Khan had told Shalin that he was upset with his behaviour. Sajid said that Shalin had called him before they entered the Bigg Boss house to tell him that his sister, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, was like a sister to him as well. After being nominated by Shalin for elimination, Sajid told him it was not brotherly behaviour.

