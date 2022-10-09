Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot is shocked as viewer gives him an earful about his attitude. Watch

Bigg Boss 16 contestants got a reality check on Sunday's episode of the hit show. The show will see a weekly appearance from Shekhar Suman on Sunday and this week also involves a feedback session from the audience. Many among this season's contestants were in for a rude shock. (Also read: Shalin Bhanot interview on Bigg Boss 16)

A viewer from Kolkata told Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia that she has got such a big responsibility but she keeps crying at everything. Another from Andra Pradesh asked why Abdu Rozik was being treated like a child by others. He is a full grown adult who is also in the game. Abdu agreed with her and said, “Here kids are not allowed. Here, I am a man.”

A fan also noted that Sumbul doesn't appear strong inside the house. The actor agreed and said that she's cried all that she needed to and will change her game now. Finally, a woman gave an earful to Shalin Bhanot about his attitude. “Aapne Gautam ko bola ki unke level pe jaake mat kheliye, aap apne level pe kheliye. Bhaiyya aap apna level pehle dekho and phir kisi aur ko advice do (You told Gautam that he should play at your level. Brother, you should check out your own level before doling out advices),” she said. Shalin appeared shocked at her words.

Also to be expected on Sunday is Shekhar Suman's ‘Bigg Bulletin’. Laced with the actor's quintessential wit and sarcasm, the special segment on the show will see him interact with the contestants on the events that have transpired and present them with their report cards of the week. He will also roast the contestants, play games with them, pull off fun gags, and get serious if needed.

Talking about his association with Bigg Boss, Shekhar said, "Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and the fans look forward to the evenings packed with entertainment. Joining hands with the show is great fun and it gives me an insight into why it has enjoyed unbeaten success for 15 years. The theme 'Game badlega, kyunki BIGG BOSS ab khud khelega' stands true in every sense. I'm thrilled about 'Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman'. Through this interactive element, I will be a friend, philosopher, guide, and mentor to the housemates. The show will also give viewers the chance to know the contestants they're rooting for. Season 16 of Bigg Boss rides on a host of new twists and one of them is this special segment in the much coveted show."

