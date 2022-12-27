Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam screams, throws hot water after fight with Vikkas Manaktala. Watch

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and Vikkas Manaktala got into a fight with the former screaming and then throwing hot water. In a new promo shared by ColorsTV on Instagram, Vikkas is seen in the kitchen making tea. Archana comes to him and shouts, "Is ghar mein chai nahi banegi. Idhar rakkho apna chai (Tea will not be made in this house. Keep your tea here)." She said pointing in front of the gas stove. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta fights with Archana Gautam after she refuses to cook chicken for Shalin Bhanot)

Archana then pulls the utensil, which Vikkas was using for making tea, and flips it. This leads to the boiling water getting thrown almost on the contestants, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and MC Stan, standing nearby. As they all jump back, a voice is also heard saying, "Pagal wagal hai kya (Are you mad)?"

Next, Archana continues screaming with a utensil near Vikkas' face as he tries to talk with Sumbul Touqeer and Sreejita De. She screamed, "Yeh raha mera bartan (This is my utensil). " Vikkas takes it from her and throws away the utensil saying, "Mere muh ke saamne mat la (Don't bring it near my face)." The clip ended with Shalin Bhanot trying to pull away an angry Vikkas.

The video was shared with the caption, "Archana aur Vikkas mein hui behes kya uthaayegi ghar mein jung ka mahaul (Will the argument between Archana and Vikkas lead to a war in the house)?" Several fans of the show criticised Archana. A person wrote, "Archana ko ghar se bahar hona chahiye (Archana should be evicted from the house)." "Big boss should take action against Archana now it's too much. How can she throw boiling water like this?" asked another Instagram user. "Hope Vikas and Priyanka are fine...it's hot water dude," read a comment.

Recently, Vikkas and Sreejita entered the show as wild card contestants. Abdu Rozik, who was recently eliminated from the reality show, was also seen coming back.

Bigg Boss, which is now in its 16th season, airs Monday to Friday at 10pm. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on ColorsTV. The program is hosted by actor Salman Khan who joined the reality show in its fourth season. He has remained as the host for the past eight years.

