Bigg Boss 16 fans are tired of ‘irritating' Archana Gautam: ‘Ye banegi neta?’

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got into an heated argument with co-contestant Archana Gautam. She got angry and shouted at her. Nimrit lost her calm after Archana passed some derogatory remarks against her. She called her ‘paagal ladki’ and ‘ridiculous woman.’ She asked Archana to be mindful of her filthy language. Many fans reacted to the promo video shared by ColorsTV on Sunday night. (Also read: Tina Datta says Shalin Bhanot didn't respect his wife, he raises questions on her character in huge Bigg Boss clash)

The channel shared the promo on their social media handles with the caption, “Finale se 2 hafte pehle, aakhir kyun iss tarah beqaaboo huye Nimrit aur Archana? (Just two weeks left for the finale, why did Nimrit and Archana lost their control in a huge fight).”

The promo opened with Archana provoking Nimrit, and said, “Aur tez, aur tez (Be more loud, be more loud).” A voiceover in the background can be heard saying, “Finale se 2 hafte pehle, aakhir kyun iss tarah beqaaboo huye Nimrit aur Archana? (Just two weeks left for the finale, why did Nimrit and Archana lost their control).” Then, in the garden area Nimrit shouted at Archana with rage, “Apni zabaan dekh, paagal ladki (Just look at your language, you mad girl).” Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan stood next to her. Archana replied, “Sharam karo (Have some shame)" while doing her workout on a treadmill. Nimrit said, “Ridiculous woman” in front of Shalin Bhanot in washroom.

Then, she got charged up to hit Archana, and said, “I will smack her face.” Somehow, Shalin tried to stop her. Furious Nimrit continued and said, “Bloody paagal (mad)!!” Archana shouted her lungs out and said, “You are!”

Reacting to the clip, one person commented, “Archana constantly provoking Nimrit last day, yahi planning hai iski. Kon dost banna chahega iska. phir bolti hai hum akele pad gye (Archana is planning this only, who would want to be her friend, then she will be say I am feeling alone in house).” Another person wrote, “Nimrit is awesome and genuine and good at heart. You can see it. Aap log andhe ho kya? koi bhi akele nhi khelta hai yaar (Are you guys blind, cannot you see nobody plays alone) like Priyanka portrays. Priyanka is the only one who was not alone since the beginning to the end.”

Other person wrote, “BB has saved Nimrit by giving the finale ticket tbh. Now it is high time for Nimrit to prove it.” “Archana ko support karne waale usse ki tarah irritating log honge, ye banegi neta..bakwaas ladki (Whosoever supports Archana, must be very irritating in nature. She should not become a politician, disgusting girl)”, write one.

Bigg Boss is in its 16th season, which airs Monday to Friday at 10pm. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on ColorsTV. The program is hosted by actor Salman Khan who joined the reality show in its fourth season. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia becomes the first contestant to win Ticket To Finale.

