Tina Datta says Shalin Bhanot didn't respect his wife, he raises questions on her character in huge Bigg Boss clash

A heated argument took place between Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot inside the house. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, ColorsTV posted a brief clip of the duo shouting at each other. Shalin talked about Tina's character and called her ‘dogla and ‘ladko se chipakne waali.’ Tina lost her calm, and called him ‘ganda aadmi' and said, ‘I’m f***** going to slap you.' She said Shalin is such a bad person that he failed to maintain his ex-wife's dignity. Many fans reacted to the promo video. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam calls MC Stan 'ghatiya', says Salman Khan 'se dandh lagegi'. Watch)

The channel shared the promo on their social media handles with the caption, “Tina aur Shalin ke beech hua war of words (Tina and Shalin got into ugly argument)."

The promo opened with Tina releasing her frustration in front of Priyanka Choudhary, and said, “Mujhe iss show se jaana hai (I want to leave this show now).” Then, Shalin can be heard saying to Tina, “Aap dogle ho, aapke saath koi ek ladka khatam hota hai, toh aap dusre se chipakne lag jaate ho (You have double standards, when one guy goes away from you, you hunt for another man, try to get closer to him).” Tina lost her calm and said, “Zubaan sambhaal kar baat kar (Mind your language, Shalin)” in the kitchen area. She said, “I'll fu***** slap you." Shalin said, “Mai iski sachai dikhaana chah raha hoon (I am trying to expose her).”

An angry Tina said, “Mere character pe ungli uthaa raha hai, khud ki biwi ki dignity nhi rakha, Shalin Bhanot gande aadmi (He is doing my character assassination, he could not maintained her ex-wife's dignity properly, such a bad person).” Shalin was married to Dalljiet Kaur, the two got separated in 2015.

Reacting to the clip, one person wrote, “Lol, yesterday Shalin was saying in a confession room, he does not want to be a disrespectful to any lady, and just see him now (laughing emoji).” Another person commented, “Shalin got no self respect, itna kuch bolne sunne par bhi ye tina ke pass jaata hai.. phir Priyanka ke paas (He always go to either Tina or Priyanka after fights).Priyanka is using both of them for footages.” Other person wrote, “Shalin ne sach bata diya aaj (Shalin revealed the truth), both are fake.” “Tina is right, hum kissika character ke baare mai bol nhi skate (We cannot comment on other person's character),” wrote one.

Bigg Boss is in its 16th season, which airs Monday to Friday at 10pm. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on ColorsTV. The program is hosted by Salman Khan who joined the reality show in its fourth season. MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta among others are popular contestants on the show.

