Bigg Boss 16 finale live updates: Rakhi Sawant says MC Stan should take ₹40 lakh and leave show
- Bigg Boss 16 finale live updates: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare are in the race for trophy. Catch all the live updates here.
Bigg Boss season 16 ends with a bang on Sunday. The finale episode will see the winner get crowned from out of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. Check out all the live updates:
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 11:04 AM
Preview for Bigg Boss finale out
Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Ankit and Archana Gautam will all perform on stage for the finale. Check out the promo.
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 10:45 AM
Bigg Boss winners so far
Fans look forward to each season and pour immense love on their favourite contestants. With just hours to go for the Bigg Boss 16 finale, here is looking back at the winners of the previous seasons. Read full story here.
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 10:22 AM
Rakhi Sawant's suggestion for MC Stan
Rakhi said to the media that MC Stan should consider taking the bag full of cash and leaving the show, just like she did during her season. “MC Stan to ₹40 lakh ka bag leke bhaag jaana chaiye (He should leave with ₹40 lakh)," she said to the paparazzi on Saturday.
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 10:05 AM
Sumbul's post-elimination comments
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Toqueer Khan said that she was naive and very less expressive but gradually she discovered her emotional quotient is her strength. She admitted that after participating on the reality show, she has become a better version of herself. Read full story here.
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 09:33 AM
Old video of Archana goes viral
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gauatam appeared on a reality show nearly a decade ago and she tried to sell a flat to Ravi Kishan on the show. Check out the video here.
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 09:07 AM
Bigg Boss' 'savage moments' during season 16
Colors TV has shared a video that shows a collection of Bigg Boss' 'savage moments' from the show. It included the one time Bigg Boss roasted Sumbul for singing lullabies for herself.
Sun, 12 Feb 2023 08:59 AM
Bigg Boss Finale: Fan polls verdict
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is leading in multiple fan-run polls. A close second is Shiv Thakare.