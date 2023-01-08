Farah Khan cries and hugs Sajid Khan on Bigg Boss 16, says 'mom is proud of you': ‘Ek bhai chorke gayi thi, teen bhai…'

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan cried and hugged her brother Sajid Khan as she came to meet him inside the house of the reality show Bigg Boss 16. Sajid Khan is one of the contestants on the show. In a video shared by ColorsTV on Sunday evening, Farah was seen wearing a red blazer and matching pants over a white T-shirt. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan gets provoked by Sajid Khan to slap Archana Gautam after their ugly fight)

The video started with Sajid standing with his back to the camera as Farah cried and hugged him from behind. She also planted a kiss on his shoulder as Sajid started weeping. Farah blessed Sajid and said, "Mummy is so proud of you."

Next, Farah met Shiv Thakare and hugged him saying, "Bhai hai tu mera (You are my brother)." Farah also hugged and kissed Abdu Rozik. She next told MC Stan, "Main ek bhai chorke gayi thi, teen bhai leke jarahi hun aur extra (I left one brother here but I'm going back with three brothers extra)."

Later, Farah told Sajid laughing, "Sajid tu bohut lucky hai tere ko yeh mandali mili hai (Sajid you are very lucky, you got this group)." The clip ended with Farah standing with the other Bigg Boss contestants as they laughed at her comment.

The clip was shared with the caption, "Sajid se milne aayi ghar mein Farah Khan (Farah Khan came to meet Sajid in the house)." Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "This mandli is winning everyone's hearts every time." Another comment read, "The Bond Of Shiv Abdu Stan Sajid Nimmi Sumbul Are Not Just Mandali They Are True Family Wining Many Hearts."

Bigg Boss 16 premiered on Colors TV on October 1. Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, and Shiv Thakare, among others, are popular contestants on the show. Bigg Boss is in its 16th season, which airs Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on ColorsTV. The program is hosted by Salman Khan who joined the reality show in its fourth season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON