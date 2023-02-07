Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia eliminated in surprise eviction; here are top 5 finalists

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 after a surprise eviction on Monday. The top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 are Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. In the latest episode, for the first time in the show's history, Bigg Boss gave the chance to the audience to enter the house and vote for their favourite contestant. As a result, Nimrit got eliminated, while MC Stan, Shiv, Archana, Priyanka and Shalin reached the top 5. Also read: Fans storm Twitter with 180K tweets after Sumbul Touqeer's exit from Bigg Boss 16, welcome her home

As the voting began, the six contestants, including Nimrit, had tried to convince the audience with their speech and dance performances as they fought for the top 5. The one with the least number of votes – Nimrit – was evicted with immediate effect. After her surprise eviction, Nimrit expressed her shock and disappointment. The actor is known for her TV show Choti Sarrdaarni.

Opening up about how she did not see her elimination from Bigg Boss 16 coming, Nimrit told The Times of India in a new interview, “It was out of the blue. Nobody was expecting it. It was a jittery space to be in, especially to know of the mid-week elimination just seven days before the finale, because we struggled so hard and gave our best shot for so many weeks. Honestly, I would have been disappointed if I was eliminated because of pan-India voting. But in the current scenario, I don’t have much to say. We had three rounds with a set of a live audience selected on the OTT app and they voted for their favourites. The first round was about sharing our journey and why we should be in the finals, the second one was talking about the opponents and the third round was to entertain the crowd, following which the audience had to cast their votes.”

Adding that she was proud of herself and her journey, Nimrit also said she deserved to be in the top 5 of Bigg Boss 16, compared to other contestants, who reached the top 5. “If I had to speak of whether I deserved to be there, I know I did. There are people like Shalin and Archana who are still inside the house. It is a reality show, and we must emphasise real people. So, yes, it was a little disappointing, but I guess that’s the nature of the show. So, it’s fine," Nimrit said.

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss 16 since October, 2022. In the last couple of weekend episodes, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar had replaced Salman as the host. Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is expected to take place on February 12, 2023.

