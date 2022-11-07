Home / Entertainment / Tv / Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia threatens to 'f***ing slap' Priyanka Choudhary in the face after fight over food in Bigg Boss 16

Published on Nov 07, 2022 08:08 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Choudhary end up in a bad fight. Their fight ends up affecting Priyanka and Ankit Gupta's friendship, leaving her in tears.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bigg Boss 16 is back with its infamous fights and this time it’s about food. In the upcoming episode, participants Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen talking about the food portions being distributed unequally among housemates. However, things will take a serious turn when Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who receives a fairly larger portion of food, reacts to Priyanka’s statement. She calls her ‘cheap’, abuses and even threatens to slap her. Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik gets into ugly fight with Archana Gautam

In a new promo video from the show, Priyanka claimed that she gets less quantity of food, whereas her housemates-- Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are served bigger portions. Once Nimrit enters the scene, she is seen calling Priyanka ‘petty’ and says, “The quantity of the food you have is less.”

Priyanka keeps asking Nimrit why she wants to interfere in a conversation between her and Tina. She says that Nimrit wants ‘footage’ out of everything inside the house. This leaves Nimrit fuming with anger. She calls Priyanka ‘cheap’ and hurls abuses at her. Shalin Bhanot tries to calm her but Nimrit tells him, “I will f***ing slap her face.”

The argument between Priyanka and Nimrit will also affect Ankit Gupta and Priyanka’s bond. While Priyanka is upset with Ankit for not supporting her against Nimrit, in a new video clip she gets emotional as Ankit tells her in the end, “Tum apna dekho (You loom after yourself).”

Fans have shared their reactions to the fight between Priyanka and Nimrit on Twitter. While one of them sided with Priyanka and wrote, “@PriyankaChaharO making us super proud by each passing episode. She always stands for the right thing in bigg boss house. Our respect for her is increasing more & more. Proud of you queen.” “Nimrit found dis food topic cheap & petty..when in week 1 or 2 she did d same thing even worst den this..telling Gautam dat @PriyAnkit waz taken big portion, alwaz comes first & d whole big portion..so that was not petty n cheap..that was really classy..ryt?” added another one.

Priyanka is a popular face, who appeared in TV shows like Udaariyan, Yeh Hai Chahetein, Parineeti, and others.

bigg boss 16 bigg boss
