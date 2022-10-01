Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bigg Boss 16 premiere live updates: Udaariyan stars Priyanka and Ankit join show, Nimrit is first captain
Live

Bigg Boss 16 premiere live updates: Udaariyan stars Priyanka and Ankit join show, Nimrit is first captain

tv
Updated on Oct 01, 2022 10:00 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 16 premiere live updates: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik are the first contestants on Salman Khan's show that begins airing on Saturday.
Bigg Boss 16 premiere live updates: Udaariyaan stars Priyanka and Ankit join the show.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bigg Boss 16 Live Updates: A new season of hit reality show Bigg Boss is all set to kickstart from Saturday. Actor-host Salman Khan is introducing the fresh batch of contestants on the show as fans look forward to more fun, clashes, tasks and backstabbing.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 09:54 PM

    Udaariyan stars join the show

    Udaariyan stars Ankit and Priyanka join the show as contestants. Priyanka shows how she annoys Ankit by teasing him. They maintain that they are just friends, even as Salman doubts it.

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 09:52 PM

    Nimrit allows Abdu to choose a bed and task

    Nimrit is being quite the nice captain, letting Abdu choose the bed he wants and the task he feels comfortable with. He chooses chopping vegetables as his task. 

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 09:47 PM

    Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik enters the show

    Abdu munching on some boorgir.

    Abdu Rozik from Tajikistan enters the show with a Salman Khan song. He promises to break some jaws when he gets angry.

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 09:44 PM

    Bigg Boss gives Nimrit a tour

    Bigg Boss gives a house tour to Nimrit as she becomes the first contestant. He showed her the special room for Captain and even assigned her the duty. 

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 09:37 PM

    Show kickstarts with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

    Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is welcomed inside the house. She hopes people like her on the show just like they did on Choti Sardarni.

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 09:22 PM

    Salman Khan vows to 'return' 1000 crore

    Weeks after rumoured to be charging hundreds of crores for hosting reality show Bigg Boss, Salman Khan joked that he will return the 1,000 crore that he never got. Read the full story here.

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 09:15 PM

    Fans will miss Sidnaaz

    There have been many couples in Bigg Boss over the seasons but none left a mark quite like Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. Read more about what made them special here.

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 09:07 PM

    A Haryanvi dancer as contestant

    A promo for the show revealed that a Haryanvi dancer will be part of the show this season. While the video showed her dancing with Salman Khan, her name or face wasn't revealed. 

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 09:04 PM

    Abdu Rozik is first confirmed contestant

    Earlier last week, at the launch of Bigg Boss 16 in Mumbai, Abdu Rozik was confirmed as the first contestant. He is the same man who went viral for calling a burger ‘boorgir’ in hilarious video.

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 08:50 PM

    MC Stan gets Munawar's support

    Munawar Faruqui with MC Stan.

    Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui has extended his support to MC Stan ahead of the show. MC Stan is one of the contestants on season 16.

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 08:43 PM

    Bigg Boss 16: A look inside the house

    Bigg Boss 16 house has been designed by filmmaker Omung Kumar and his wife Vanitha. Have a look at the lavish interiors, which include a separate bedroom for the captain. Take a tour here.

  • Sat, 01 Oct 2022 08:36 PM

    Show to kickstart at 9.30pm

    The show will begin airing on Voot and Colors TV from 9.30pm. Read full story on when and where to watch here.

