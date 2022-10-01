Bigg Boss 16 house will blow your mind with its very colourful, circus-inspired theme, lavish bedrooms. See pics

The interiors of the new Bigg Boss 16 house have been unveiled and it seems this one is definitely one of the most lavish and colourful houses ever created for the reality show. Designed by Omung Kumar and his wife Vanitha, the house is designed as a circus and even has ‘welcome to the circus' written at the entry. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss will start airing from Saturday. Also read: Bigg Boss 16: When and where to watch the Salman Khan show

There are many new and interesting elements in the house, which have not been seen before. It seems the contestant who will get to become the captain of the house will enjoy maximum luxury with a lavish private bathroom, complete with a jacuzzi, and a big round bed with an interesting headboard. A special palm shaped couch is also placed in the bedroom.

The room for the captain.

Besides this, the show will have four separate bedrooms for the contestants instead of just one. There is a black and white room with a hint of blue with striped beds and sofa chairs. There is a dramatic bedroom with cards on walls and a huge masquerade mask and colourful furniture. Another bedroom has check walls in violent and beige with mirrors over bed headboards.

The most dramatic bedroom 1.

The black and white bedroom 2.

The not so lavish bedroom 3.

Bedroom 4.

The kitchen area is equally colourful and lavish with a silver chimney catching attention. The dining table is equally dramatic as its designed like a carousel with chairs instead of swings.

The kitchen.

The dining area.

The garden area.

The living room.

The restroom area is also interesting and colourful with a lion statue at the centre and a matching yellow couch in the area. Its designed like tents and would also provide storage area for the contestants. Meanwhile, the most important living room has a huge semi-circular couch in orange and beige checks and a TV screen at the centre. The circular wall behind the TV has various animal heads emerging out of the wall. The garden area leads to the house entrance, which too is designed in the shape of the face of a clown.

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on Colors on Saturday at 9:30 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON