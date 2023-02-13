Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot on ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur's marriage plans: ‘This is news to me’

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot has spoken about the upcoming marriage of his former wife, Dalljiet Kaur. After staying married for six years, Dalljiet and Shalin had an ugly separation when she accused him of domestic violence. Dalljiet is set to get married in March and will shift to Africa after the wedding. (Also read: Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur to marry fiancé Nikhil Patel in March, will move to Africa)

Last month, Dalljiet announced her engagement to business Nikhil Patel in Nepal. She will shift to Kenya after the marriage, but she has said she will ensure she brings her son Jaydon to India to meet his father Shalin.

Asked about Dalljiet's upcoming wedding, Shalin told ETimes, “I don’t know anything. So, I won’t be able to comment on it. I have just stepped out. This is news to me besides the one sentence that Salman Khan sir said on one of the weekend episodes. All I want to say is that God bless her.”

Having first met while working on the 2006 TV show Kulvaddhu, Dalljiet and Shalin got married three years later in December 2009. Shalin and Dalljiet had their son Jaydon just a year before she accused Shalin of domestic violence and filed for divorce in 2015.

However, she has supported Shalin throughout his Bigg Boss journey. She often shared videos vouching for him and urging fans to vote for him.

Last year, Shalin broke down reading a letter from his family while on Bigg Boss 16. Dalljiet had then shared a video of his emotional breakdown and wrote her Instagram Stories, “Shalin, I've not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this, I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart.” Before Shalin, Dalljiet had also participated in Salman Khan-hosted reality show - Bigg Boss 13 - in 2019.

Shalin and Dalljiet appeared together on Nach Baliye, and won the fourth season of dance reality series in 2009. Dalljiet has also featured in shows such as Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Kaala Teeka and Sasural Genda Phool 2.

