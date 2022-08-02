Kiku Sharda wanted to do Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Ja but was told 'aap celebrity nahi ho'

Comedian Kiku Sharma talked about his early days in the television industry in a new interview. Kiku said that before he landed The Kapil Sharma Show, he wanted to do reality shows such as Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Ja but was told by the producers that he wasn't a big celebrity. Also Read: Krushna Abhishek dances to Govinda's song in a bus as Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and others cheer for him

Kiku made his acting debut with a small role in 2001 with Iqbal Durrani's film Mitti. He later played the character of Hobo in Hatim, Akbar in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal, constable Mulayam Singh Gulgule in F.I.R. and many more shows. He later joined Comedy Nights With Kapil and essayed comic characters Palak, Lachha, Pankhudi and Pam. In The Kapil Sharma Show he portrayed several roles such as Bachha Yadav, Achha Yadav, Santosh and Bumper.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kiku said that things for him changed for good after he joined The Kapil Sharma Show. He said, “It changed a lot of things for me. See I believe, I was a good actor even before that, but now I have become popular. I’ll tell you frankly, in the beginning when I used to see Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye, I wanted to be a participant on those shows, but nobody called me for it. Why? (I would be told) ‘Kyunki aap actor bade acche ho, lekin aap itne bade nahi ho, aap celebrity nahi ho abhi tak. Aap actor ho (You are a very nice actor but you aren't a big actor. You are not a celebrity)’."

He added, “So I was like what’s wrong in being an actor, and you yourself admit that I am a good actor. (But they were like) ‘Nahin, uska phir Nach Baliye se kya lena dena (So how is that related to Nach Baliye)? You’re a good actor, but it’s important for you to be a celebrity that people would like to see you as much.’ So yes, I didn’t understand that, but I was like, ‘Make me popular so that I can do these shows. Why aren’t they calling me?’. So finally when I started doing Kapil’s show, I think it had just been some 4 or 5 months of me doing his show, when I got a call from Nach Baliye’s team. And I was more than happy as I was waiting. So I did Nach Baliye, soon after I did Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I enjoy dancing, and I was like, ‘Dance based shows are being made… I am here and still why I am not being called for it’."

In 2013, Kiku appeared on Nach Baliye 6 with his wife Priyanka and in 2014 he participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON