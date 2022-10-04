Sajid Khan argues with 'brother' Shalin Bhanot on Bigg Boss 16: 'You said Farah Khan is like your sister...' Watch

The 16th season of Bigg Boss is in its first week and the drama has already begun. The house has witnessed fights and disagreements between Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Manya Singh and Tina Dutta, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gautam Vig, respectively. In the latest, filmmaker Sajid Khan got into an argument with actor Shalin Bhanot. Also Read| As Sajid Khan joins Bigg Boss 16, Sona Mohapatra calls channel and its executives ‘depraved’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a new promo shared by Colors TV, Sajid Khan revealed that he is upset with Shalin for nominating him in the first round of elimination. Sajid, who is the younger brother of filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, mentioned that Shalin had told him that Farah is like a sister to him as well. Sajid said he, too, thought of Shalin as his brother and is confused about why he was nominated by the actor in week one of Bigg Boss 16.

Roasting Shalin during a stand-up comedy skit, Sajid Khan said, "Bigg Boss ke baad Iss ghar ki dusri awaaz Shalin hai, Yahan aane se pehle tu mujhe keh raha tha tu Farah ka dusra bhai hai, toh nomination mujhe kyun kiya, why why (After Bigg Boss, Shalin is the voice of this house. You called me before the show and said you are Farah's second brother, then why did you nominate me)?" Unimpressed by Sajid's act, Shalin gave him a thumbs down.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sajid later confronted the actor about his behaviour, and asked, "Kal bhi mujhe nominate kara, aaj bhi thumbs down kar raha hai. Ye kya hai. Kaun sa brother hai tu (You nominated me yesterday, today also you gave me a thumbs down. What kind of a brother are you)?" Sajid also told Shalin not to play games with him, prompting the latter to ask why is he in the Bigg Boss house if he doesn't want to play.

Meanwhile, Sajid's participation in Bigg Boss 16 has sparked a debate on social media. Many, including singer Sona Mohapatra, called out the channel and the show for giving Sajid such an opportunity, despite the sexual assault allegations made against him by many women from the entertainment industry during the MeToo movement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON