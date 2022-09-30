Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan takes off contestant's blindfold in new promo; fans confident it's this actor. Watch

A new promo for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss teased a new contestant, and fans have a pretty strong idea about who the celebrity might be. Host Salman Khan, who previously revealed singer Abdu Rozik to be the first contestant, welcomed another contestant in the promo released by Colors TV on Friday. Also Read| Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan vows to 'return' ₹ 1000 crore fee

In the promo, Salman Khan led a female contestant to the stage as she was blindfolded. The contestant blushed as she talked about meeting Salman, and said, "Hindustan ka sabse bada show karne jaa rahi hoon, to zahir si baat hai aapka chehra sabse pehle dekhna to banta hai (I am doing India’s biggest reality show, hence I had to see your face first).”

Salman went on to remove her blindfold and hugged her as he welcomed her to the show, while the video was blurred to hide her identity. However, fans were quick to comment that the contestant is none other than Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Nimrit rose to fame after she played a double role in the television series Choti Sarrdaarni, which streamed on Colors TV from July 2019 to June this year. A fan commented on the promo shared on Instagram, "Choti Sarrdaarni hai (She is Choti Sarrdaarni)." Several more fans commented Nimrit's name. A third one wrote, "She will definitely be the winner of this season."

Bigg Boss 16 is set to premiere on October 1 on the Colors TV channel. Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakre, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Munawar Faruqui are rumoured to be the other celebrities participating in the reality show this season.

The makers have teased that Bigg Boss himself will be playing the game this season in some capacity, though he will not appear in front of the camera. The weekend special episodes where Salman used to talk to the contestants have also been shifted from Saturdays and Sundays to Fridays and Saturdays.

