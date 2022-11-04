Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan thrashes Shalin Bhanot for his 'bloody irritating' obsession with chicken

Not just viewers, looks like Salman Khan is also tired of listening to Shalin Bhanot go on and on about getting chicken inside the house. For days now, Shalin has been asking Bigg Boss to send in some chicken for him inside the house but Bigg Boss has not been too helpful.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Friday, Salman thrashed Shalin for making an issue of it. “Shalin apka chicken chicken chicken itna hogaya hai… Task shuru hone se pehle, raat ko sone se pehle, Bigg Boss ye sab bhej kyu rahe ho yaar, main toh bolta hu ye bhi band kardo. Ek toh aap bahar irritate karoge, phir andar Bigg Boss ko irritate karoge (Shalin your singing about chicken has gotten too much. Before the task, before going to bed… Bigg Boss why are you putting up with it? I say stop sending even this much. You'll irritate everyone outside then irritate Bigg Boss inside). It's not funny. It's bloody irritating,” Salman told Shalin as latter shook his head.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apparently, Shalin was promised that he will be sent some amount of chicken daily for his protein intake. Now, however, Bigg Boss is not sending him his personal batch. People on Reddit have also reacted to the entire mess.

“What illness requires you to have a high protein intake so much so that you're this desperate. I genuinely want to know. Tina telling him the WHOLE chicken supply is for him? How entitled. How selfish of shalin to continue to ask for it when he knows that asking for it would mean that others didn't get to eat. and thoda bohot nahi. poora.Normal people need protein too? if it was genuinely a medical issue, bigg boss wouldve sent in the chicken without being asked. They couldn't have let it be up to the contestants to be generous and sacrifice their own food if they wished. wtf is going on. It's so annoying. and people inside are actually enabling this. this isnt even about chicken. this is a valid mudda if there ever was one. And i doubt the contract wouldve kept him in the dark about something like this. why would you come to bigg boss if this is a genuine issue. why make it so difficult for others,” wrote a person.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Others also defended Shalin and called out Bigg Boss for breaking their promise. “Their behaviour is the reason no big celebrity with little bit of respect want to come to this show. If you have promised to give him chicken and trying to milk that as a mudda and humiliate him on weekend ka war that people will think twice before coming to your show. 100 things happen daily on BB (like People asking Cigrette, Make-up, cloths). But BB show only what they want. And they know Shalin is dumb so they can use his chicken agreement as mudda. But in future how will any celebrity trust maker's agreement on certain things. PS: This post is not about Shalin. He don't exist for me," read a post on Reddit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON