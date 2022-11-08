Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan lashes out at Shalin Bhanot, tells him 'go to Tina Datta, she is your friend'

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot don't seem to be friends anymore. The two had an ugly fight recently during which Shalin told Sumbul that he has neither come in the house for her nor Tina Datta, whose name was mentioned by Sumbul during the argument.

Colors shared a new promo on Tuesday and captioned it on social media, “Shalin aur Sumbul ke beech hui fight, ab kya yeh dosti kabhi ho paayegi right (a fight took place between Shalin and Sumbul, will they be friends again)?”

In the promo, a furious Sumbul tells Shalin, “Jab baat Sumbul aur Tina ki aati hai to Shalin Sumbul k liye kabhi khada nhi hota. Sabse pahle dost main thi na (Whenever its about me and Tina, Shalin never stands up for Tina. Before Tina, I was your friend).” Shalin cuts her short, “Bilkul bhi nahi, aaj batau tere ko. Main yaha kisi ke liye aaya nahi hu, na Tina ke liye, na Sumbul ke liye. Mere jo apne hain na, unke saath main khada rahta hu (Not at all. I have not come here for you or Tina. I stand by those who are mine).”

Sumbul further said, "Aapki wahi dost hai, aap wahi pe raho. Mere ko nahi hai zarurat aapki (Tina is your friend, got to her, I don't need you)." She even screamed, “shut up” as he tried to say more.

A viewer claimed they won't break up their friendship and said, “Kyu aise promo daalte ho jab inki fight 1 ghanta bhi last nhi karti (why do you put such promos when their fight doesn't even last for an hour).”

Another explained the entire situation, “@TouqeerSumbul jb bhi shalin se doori bnaey rkhti hai ye admi jan boojh kr mudda bnaney k liye phirse ussey baat krney aa jata hai.. @itinadatta enjoy krti hai.. Jb sumbul hurt hoti hai.. They both trying hard to make love triangle lkn sumbul ko ab smjh aa gya hai (Sumbul maintains distance from Shalin but he again goes to her to make to make an issue. Tina enjoys when Sumbul is hurt. Both of them are trying hard to make it a love triangle but Sumbul has not understood everything)."

Many others came out in support of Sumbul. A viewer wrote on Twitter, “Sumbal is the only real contestant there who is speaking about her feelings clearly and loud. It's alright if she is quiet and trying to know the circumstances but she has started to realize things around her.”

