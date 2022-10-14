Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's father scolds Shalin Bhanot, tells daughter, ‘you are being used'. Watch

On the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, the housemates will get a special guest to speak to them via video call. But the conversation won’t be pleasant. A new promo for the episode released by Colors TV shows actor Sumbul Touqeer’s father berating Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta for the way he has treated her in the house. Sumbul and Shalin’s supposed love angle has been the talk of the show for some time now. But her father seems quite displeased with her. Also read: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan didn't want to participate in the show

The promo shows Sumbul’s father Touqeer Hasan Khan talking to Sumbul via video call. Speaking in Hindi, he tells her, “I am scared of how pure-hearted you are. Look at how the world is. Everything is not how it appears.” He then turns to Shalin and says, “She is very pure-hearted. But what did you do? You should think that she is a young girl and she is hugging you on day one. You should have handled her that way, like a younger sister. But tumne tamasha bana diya uska (but you made a joke out of her). I didn’t expect you to behave this way.”

Touqeer also had some choice words for actor Tina Datta. “You are such an experienced actor. I had thought you will handle her like a big sister. But you provoked Shalin and you told that story to everyone in the house. You never tried to talk to Sumbul.” Tina looked shocked at this accusation. Turning to his daughter once again, Touqeer added, “Sumbul, you are being used can’t you see. Whatever is happening, it’s hurting me.” At this, Sumbul was seen wiping a tear off her eye.

Sumbul and Shalin's chemistry was discussed by fans and even the contestants since the show began. Many were wondering if love was brewing between the two. But things came to the fore when Tina openly asked Shalin about it and he became conscious.

Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV and streams on Voot every evening. On Fridays and Saturdays, host Salman Khan appears with his Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Touqeer will confront Shalin and Tina this week.

