Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta fights with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia over dirty kitchen, calls her 'Archana part 2' Watch

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia fought in the latest episode. Nimrit can be seen arguing with Tina after she complained about dirty kitchen while cooking in the kitchen area. Nimrit asked her to let it go because it got late in the night while cleaning the kitchen. Tina lost her calm and called Nimrit ‘Archana part 2' in front of Priyanka Choudhary. Fans supported Nimrit over Tina in the comments section on their video shared by ColorsTV. ( Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer says she will 'never cry again' as Shalin Bhanot calls her weak; fans support her. Watch)

The channel shared the promo on their social media handles with the caption, “Tina aur Nimrit ke beech hui clash of words (Tina got into a fight with Nimrit)."

The promo opened with Tina complaining about dirty kitchen to Nimrit and said, “Look at this, how is one supposed to clean?” Nimrit said, “If you can ignore this area where you are cooking then you can ignore that area which left uncleaned because it got late at night at first.” Tina invited her friend Shalin Bhanot to witness her argument with Nimrit.

Moments later, Nimrit said, “Tina tumhaara lene dena nhi hai, fir bhi mai ghusungi (Tina, this matter is not of your concern, but yes I will involve myself)." Tina lost her calm and said, “Mujh se aakr baat ki haina, toh faaltu ki bakkr mat karo (You have talked to me in the morning, then don't argue with me).” Tina then gave a clap to Priyanka and said, “Aachanak se jaagi hai itni derr so rhi thi (She just woke up after so many days).” Nimrit criticied Tina for fake relationships in the Bigg Boss house and said, “Shalin mai tumhe ab dikhaaungi sachaai tumhaate rishte and pyaar mai (Shalin, I will show you how true your friendship is with Tina).” Tina shouted, “Archana part two aagyi hai kitchen mai (Archana 2.0 has entered into the kitchen).”

Reacting to the clip, one person commented, “Good job Nimrit (clapping and red heart emojsi).” Another person wrote, “Nimrit is on fire.” Other person commented, “Well done Nimzi (heart and fire emojis).” “You rock Nimrit, wrote another person. “I loved this war (laughing and fire emojis)” added another.

Bigg Boss is in its 16th season, which airs Monday to Friday at 10pm. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on ColorsTV. The program is hosted by Salman Khan who joined the reality show in its fourth season. He has remained as the host for the past eight years.

