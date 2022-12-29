Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer says she will 'never cry again' as Shalin Bhanot calls her weak; fans support her. Watch

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer fought in the latest episode. Sumbul can be seen arguing with Shalin after Shalin called her ‘weak.’ Sumbul lost her calm and asked him not to call her weak after he criticised her in front of Tina Datta and Sreejita De. She asked him, who had given him the permission to decide who was weak or strong in the Bigg Boss house. Fans praised Sumbul for taking a stand for herself in the comments section on their video shared by ColorsTV. (Also read: Shalin Bhanot gets angry and throws chairs on Bigg Boss 16, later cries inconsolably: 'It's not a good show'. Watch)

The channel shared the promo on their social media handles with the caption, “Shalin aur Sumbul ke beech chhidi iss jung ka kya ho sakta hai reason (what is this reason behind Shalin and Sumbul's fight)?"

The promo opened with Shalin and Tina Datta sitting in the garden area on a sofa. Shalin pointed at Sumbul and said, “Mujhe tum weak lagti ho, khatam (I consider you as weak, that's it).” A furious Sumbul came to him and said, “Aap kon hote ho decide karne waale ki mai weak hoon (who are you to decide that I am weak)?” Shalin replied, “Bigg Boss ko bhi lagta hai (Bigg Boss also feels so)." Sumbul lost her calm and shouted at him, “Aap kon ho saamne waale ko bolne wale ki bhai tum weak ho (who are you to say the other person as weak?)"

Shalin then said, “Meri marzi, mere baap ki marzi ki mai bolun mujhe kya lagta hai (it's my choice, it's my father's choice that I will say whatever I wish to).” Sreejita was also seen as Sumbul said to Shalin, “Kisi ko koi hakk nhi hai (nobody has that right), keep that in your mind.” She continued and said, “I am not crying, kissi ko itna mat rulaana ki uski aankon ka paani sukh jaaye (don't make someone cry so much, that they are left with no tears)." She then said, "Sumbul will never cry again.”

Reacting to the clip, one person commented,"Ye hui na baat, muh tod jawaab, kya baat hai Sumbul Touqeer Khan (this is impressive, what an answer you gave)." Another person wrote, “Sumbul, you just nailed it (fire and red heart emojis). Teach everyone a lesson like this.” Anther person wrote, “Sumbul best hai with fire emojis (Sumbul is best).” “Sumbul is on fire”, wrote one.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The weekend special episodes are hosted by actor Salman Khan. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9 pm.

