Shalin Bhanot gets angry and throws chairs on Bigg Boss 16, later cries inconsolably: 'It's not a good show'. Watch

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot got extremely upset in the reality show, cried and also wanted to exit the show. In a new promo shared by Colors TV on Instagram on Wednesday, Shalin was also seen getting a hug from co-contestant Sajid Khan. The video started with Tina Dutta standing near Shalin as he had his meal at the diner table. However, he got up from his seat and threw a chair. Shalin then went outside and threw away another chair screaming. (Also Read | Salman Khan schools MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot for abusing on Bigg Boss 16)

Looking at the camera he said pointing a finger, "Mujhe confession room bula mujhe baat karni hai. Bohut bardasht karraha hun (Call me to the confession room, I want to talk. I'm tolerating a lot)." As Sajid Khan came and hugged him, Shalin said crying, “Itni bezzati nahi jhel sakta (I can't tolerate such insults).”

When MC Stan approached him, he said, "Main iske liye thodei na aya hun (Did I come here for this)?" Next, Tina comes and keeps her hand on his shoulder, but Shalin moves away. The video ends with Shalin saying, "Open this f****** door, andI'll step out."

In another clip, he spoke to the camera, "Mereko confession room mein bula mujhe nahi karna hai (I don't want to do this, call me to the confession room). I'm done with this, I'm done with this show. Aur guys I'm telling you, call me. I want to talk to you. I can't take this s*** anymore. I b***** can't take this s*** anymore." He again asked Bigg Boss to open the door adding, "Agar izzat se yaha nahi hun toh mujhe nahi rehna hai (If I can't stay here with respect I don't want to be here)."

Later sitting with Tina, he said, "Bigg Boss please call me I'm requesting you. Just send this clip, I purposely do. I don't want to say anything. I want to speak. Aapko duniya ko yeh dikhana hai Colors pe (You want to show this to the world on Colors)?" As Sajid consoled him, Shalin cried wiping away his tears, "Yeh kya hai? Accha nahi hai yeh show (What is this? This is not a good show). It's not a good show man."

The videos were shared with the captions, "Aakhir kyun iss kadar beqaabu huye Shalin (Why did Shalin lose his calm)?" and "Kyun kar rahe hai Shalin, Bigg Boss se baat karne ki request (Why is Shalin requesting to talk to Bigg Boss)?"

Recently, Vikkas Manaktala and Sreejita De entered the show as wild card contestants. Abdu Rozik also returned to the show. Bigg Boss 16 airs Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on ColorsTV.

