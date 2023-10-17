Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar is lying about not knowing ex Isha Malviya was participating, reveals Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 17 has just started and viewers are already convinced a lot is planned than what is visible to the naked eye. Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya are said to be the ex-couple who have unknowingly come face to face in the Bigg Boss house. However, Archana Gautam of Bigg Boss 16 fame has shared a clip of Abhishek “lying” about Isha, saying that he didn't know about her participation. Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui to Ankita Lokhande and Vikki Jain, meet the contestants and what they do

Salman Khan with Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya on Bigg Boss 17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Archana has claimed in the video that Abhishek plans to show a hate relationship with Isha in the beginning of the season, which he will convert into a love relationship in order to show their different side and a love story angle which often works on the reality show.

The clip shared by Archana shows Abhishek saying that he wasn't aware that Isha too would be there on Bigg Boss 17. She captioned the post, “bhut jhuta hai bhai yeh Abhishek toh ab dekho duniya ko kya dikha raha hai ki esse sharif koi nahi. Janta pagal nahi sab dikhta hai planning ka game (Abhishek is a big liar, see what he is showing to the world. The public is not a fool, they can see the planning game).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Without showing her face, Archana says in the video, “Kitna jhoot bologe yar. Tumne bola nahi tha ki yar Isha aarahi hai. Tum bol rahe ho ki mere ko pata hi nahi tha ki Isha aarahi hai. Maine kaha fir kya karna ka plan hai. Kahta hai main soch raha hu pahle ladai kar leta hu usse ful, emotional type ka fir last mein pyaar kar lunga. Logo ko different bhi dikh jayega ki dono mein jhagda tha fir pyaar hogaya (How much will you lie Abhishek! You had told me that Isha is coming. Now you are saying that you didn't know Isha was coming. I had asked you about your plan. He had said, ‘I am planning to fight with her in the beginning and will then love her at last. People will find it different that how the two were at loggerheads first and then fell in love)’.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.