Bigg Boss 17: Elvish Yadav appears on Weekend Ka Vaar amid snake venom controversy. Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav will appear alongside Manisha Rani on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode alongside host Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 17 this week. The YouTube was recently booked by the Noida police for alleged use of snake venom at rave parties. (Also Read: Who is Elvish Yadav, Bigg Boss winner booked for snake venom use?)

Elvish and Manisha on Bigg Boss 17

Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani will be seen alongside Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 17

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official Instagram handle of Colors TV dropped a new promo on Friday of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Salman Khan welcomes Elvish and Manisha to the stage. The two shake a leg as Salman looks on. Later, Manisha gets Salman to join her and Elvish in performing some hook steps, and the Tiger 3 star obliges. Manisha even tells Salman that he looks “just like a wow.”

Colors TV's caption read, “Elvish aur Manisha Rani aaye Bigg Boss ke manch par, lagaane apne dance se aag! (fire emoji) Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par. #BB17 #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan.”

Elvish booked by Noida Police

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Noida Police booked Elvish and arrested five people for the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties, officials said on Friday. Nine snakes, including cobras, were also rescued from the possession of those arrested, who had landed at a banquet hall in Sector 51 on Thursday for a party, which was a trap laid by animal rights group People for Animals (PFA), officials said.

Police seized 20 millilitres of snake venom stored in a plastic bottle from the possession of the accused and it has been sent for testing to ascertain if it is psychotropic in nature to induce a party drug-like effect in the human body.

Elvish, however, denied the allegations. He said in a video posted on his Instagram handle, “I woke up and heard the news about my alleged arrest in the media. All these allegations against me are fake and without truth. They are not even 1% true. I am willing to cooperate with UP Police. I request the UP Government and the UP CM Yogi Adityanath that even if there is a 0.1% involvement in this then I am willing to take full responsibility. I request the media to not spread any misinformation till then, I have nothing to do with this.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- With inputs from agencies

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON