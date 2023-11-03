Who is Elvish Yadav, Bigg Boss winner booked for snake venom use?

The Noida Police on Thursday booked six people including YouTuber Elvish Yadav for the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties. The FIR was filed under the charges of Wildlife (Protection) Act and criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). While five of those named in the FIR have been arrested, Yadav has denied the charges and also assured full cooperation with the UP police in the matter.

Elvish Yadav