Elvish Yadav claims rave party, snake venom charges false; Maneka Gandhi counters

YouTuber Elvish Yadav who has been booked by the Noida Police on Friday for using snake venom at rave parties issued a statement denying all the charges and assuring cooperation with the UP Police. BJP MP Maneka Gandhi whose NGO filed the complaint against the famous influencer issued a statement and asked if Elvish Yadav was not guilty, then why he was on the run."This is a grade 1 crime, seven years in jail, a wildlife crime. King cobras die when their venom is taken out. Their venom is for digesting food. Without the venom, they can't eat anything and thus they die. There are very few cobras and pythons in the country. It is a crime to own them, catch them or use them," Maneka Gandhi said to television channels. Maneka Gandhi said Elvish Yadav should be arrested immedieately

There could be a bigger racket behind this, Maneka Gandhi said.

Demanding Elvish Yadav's immediate arrest, Maneka Gandhi said her NGO was keeping watch on Elvish Yadav for a long time as he used snakes in his YouTube videos “Then we found out that they sell snake venom,” Maneka Gandhi said.

On Elvish Yadav's statement that he is innocent, Maneka Gandhi said, “That's why he is absconding?” “People do anything to remain in the headlines,” Maneka Gandhi said.

"Snake venom leads to liver and kidney failure and then the brain becomes dizzy. So you feel dizzy," Maneka Gandhi added.

'Shocked to see...': Elvish Yadav releases statement

Elvish Yadav said all allegations are absolutely baseless and fake. In a statement, Elvish said, "I will take the responsibility if even 1% of my involvement in this is proved. Media should also stay away from defaming me unless my involvement is probed." Reacting to Maneka Gandhi's statement against him, Elvish tweeted, "Shocked to see such people sitting on such posts. The way she is accusing me, she should be ready for apologising as well."

How Elvish Yadav's name got dragged into rave party allegations

According to the complaint filed by People For Animals, the NGO run by Maneka Gandhi contacted Elvish Yadav and asked him to organise a rave party and get Cobra venom. "Elvish gave us the name of one Rahul whom we contacted. He said he could organise the venom wherever we want. He then came to Sector 51 Banquet hall with the Venom. The Noida police then came to the venue along with the DFO and arrested the organisers," the complaint said. The five people were arrested and they named Elvish Yadav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail