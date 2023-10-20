Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt, Vicky Jain start the season's first big fight. Watch

Fans of Bigg Boss 17 will witness a big fight inside the house in the upcoming episode. In a brief clip shared by ColorsTV on Instagram on Friday, Neil Bhatt lost his cool as he pulled up to Vicky Jain. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets upset with husband Vikki Jain, says she feels lonely when he talks to others)

Neil gets angry at Vicky

Neil Bhatt got angry inside Bigg Boss 17 house.

The clip started with Neil shouting, “Dhakka kaise maar raha hai voh (How dare he push me)?" As he kept screaming trying to reach Vicky, Abhishek Kumar held him tightly. For a brief moment, Vicky was seen trying to make his wife-actor Ankita Lokhande understand something.

Ankita, Aishwarya have a heated conversation

Later, Ankita and Neil’s wife Aishwarya Sharma, were also seen shouting. Neil again tried to rush at Vicky saying “Arey haath lagaya usne mujhe (He touched me)." Aishwarya again tried to stop him saying, “Babu, don’t go.” Later, as she was unable to stop Neil, Aishwarya asked Abhishek for help. He held Neil back and stopped him. Neil was seen looking angrily at Abhishek.

Fans react to Neil and Vicky's fight

The video was shared with the caption, “Vicky ke action ne kiya Neil ko angry (Vicky's action made Neil angry). Will this fight create a war in the Bigg Boss house?” Reacting to the video a fan said, "I just feel that Neil and Ashwariya are a little insecure of Vicky and Ankita..they are finding it hard to keep up." A comment read, "This time Bigg Boss is playing with the contestants' minds and due to under pressure they are falling into his trap! First Ankita now Neil!"

How the fight began

The fight began after Vicky commented on the relationship between Neil and Aishwarya. At first Abhishek said that he likes Vicky and Ankita more than Aishwarya and Neil. “Aap dono ka couple zyaada accha lagta hai un dono se (Your couple looks better than them),” he said. Vicky reacted saying, “Bechara phas gaya ladka (The poor boy is stuck)."

About Bigg Boss 17

Apart from Vicky, Ankita, Abhishek, Neil and Aishwarya, the other contestants are--Soniya Bansal, Firoza Khan, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Navid Sole and Jigna Vora. The 17th season kickstarted on October 15. The show is being hosted by Salman Khan.

