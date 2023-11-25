Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan asks Orry what does he do, check out his reply. Watch

Even Salman Khan wants to know what Orry does! Orry, who is a wildcard contestant in the Bigg Boss 17 house, cracked Salman up with his hilarious reply when the actor asked him what he does, as per a new promo shared by the channel Colors TV on social media. (Also read: Orry enters Bigg Boss 17 as new Wildcard, cracks up Salman Khan on stage; Janhvi Kapoor asks: ‘Is the world ready?’)

Orry and Salman Khan in the latest promo of Bigg Boss.

In a new promo shared by the makers of the show, Salman asks him, "Orry kya karta he ye mujhe bhi janna he (What does Orry do for a living, even I want to know)." To this, Orry rolls his eyes and replies, "Bahut kaam karta he... suraj ke saath uthta he. Chaand ke saath sota he (A lot of work. I wake up with the sun and sleep with the moon)."

Next, when Salman reminds Orry that he is a wildcard entry on the show, he says, "Wild banne ke liye hi toh jayega na. Party karne jayega. (So I will be wild in there, I will go and party)." To this Salman tries to say no and then breaks into a giggle. Orry says that he cannot figuratively see anything and means to say he is 'andha' but calls it 'anda (egg),' which surprises Salman yet again.

Earlier, Orry had dropped two pictures with Salman Khan on his Instagram ahndle as they posed together on the Bigg Boss 17 stage. One of the selfies had Orry pull a funny expression as he posed with Salman. In his caption, Orry wrote, “Just leaving this here (red siren and SOS emojis).” He had also explained his 'I am a Liver' t-shirt to Salman.

Last week, paparazzi and fan pages had shared videos of Orry arriving on the set of Bigg Boss 17. In a clip, Orry can be heard saying, "Aap log mujhe vote out mat kar dena (Please do not vote me out)."

Orry used to be schoolmates with the rich kids of Bollywood. A few years ago, Kiara Advani revealed in an interview that Orry's older brother was her classmate and Orry was her junior in school.

