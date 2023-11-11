Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan says Mannara Chopra seeks validation, makes her emotional. Watch

The new Bigg Boss promo gives a tease of what is to come this weekend during the new episode. A new promo shows host Salman Khan schooling Mannara Chopra and saying that she chooses to seek 'validation' instead of confronting when required. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan scolds Aishwarya, his loud scream makes Mannara and Isha flinch with fear. Watch)

What Salman said

Mannara Chopra and Salman Khan in the latest Bigg Boss promo.

In the new promo shared by the makers on Instagram, Salman was seen telling Mannara, "Weather bureau ki ye forecast aayi he ki sailaab aane wala he. Toh humaare kuch bolne se pehle sailaab baha do. Ap confidently confront karne ke bajay, ek validation dhoondte ho! Mudda hamara nahi he, mudda aapka he. Shikayatein apki hein (Weather forecast says there will be a downpour soon. So, without me explaining further, go ahead with the downpour. You tend to avoid confronting confidently and choose to seek validation! The matter does not rest with me, it is yours to solve. The complaints are yours)."

As Mannara looks emotional, the host then says really wants to know what is happening with her in the house because he is unable to understand from what he sees.

User reactions

Reacting to this promo, many users added to the comments. One added, "She deserves this, she always crosses her limits." Another said, "Anurag is playing with her mind... keep him away please." "Munawar is her real friend or sab use krre hai Mannara ko pls tell her to don't trust anyone except Munawar," wrote another. A fan also wrote, "She really needs some guidance from Salman it will make her game stronger."

A previous promo showed Salman giving Aishwarya a lecture on how she treats her husband Neil Bhatt in the Bigg Boss house. He says, “The way Aishwarya disrespects Neil… that is not okay. I know where you guys are heading and this is the formula for disaster.”

