Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan scolds Aishwarya, his loud scream makes Mannara and Isha flinch with fear. Watch

Bigg Boss 17 has two married couples this time with Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt being one of them. A new promo shows host Salman Khan giving Aishwarya a lecture on how she treats her husband Neil Bhatt in the Bigg Boss house. He says their relationship will head to disaster and also shows her how Neil may react to her one day. Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt screams at Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma calls her ‘chudail’ as Vicky Jain looks on Aishwarya Sharma looked unfazed with Salman Khan's lecture on Bigg Boss 17.

What Salman told Aishwarya

The official X page of Bigg Boss shared the promo with the caption: “Aishwarya ka Neil ki taraf bartaav dekh kar Salman ne di usse warning (Salman gives Aishwarya a warning after watching her behaviour with Neil).” He opens his lecture by imitating Aishwarya, saying “aye chal, tu chal (get lost).” He further says, “The way Aishwarya disrespects Neil… that is not okay. I know where you guys are heading and this is the formula for disaster.”

He further says, “Aap inko us mukaam pe leke jana chah rahi ho, ek din ye phatega (you are making him reach a point when he will explode) and screams loudly “aye”, hinting at how Neil may behave one day. Salman's scream leaves Mannara Chopra shocked.

Internet reacts to Salman's words

Reacting to the promo, an X user wrote, “Look at Aishwarya she looks surprised, I think it’s her nature to speak like a Chapri cause this woman doesn’t seem to think there is anything wrong with the way she speaks to Neil.” Another said, “Very good.. This was needed.. Aishwarya was way too much disrespecting her husband on National TV.” One more said, “Very nice salman sir… she deserves this.” “Reality check jaroori tha uske liye ...… Disrespect se baat karti h (she needed a reality check, she talks to him in a very disrespecting manner).”

An X user also commented, “She seems to be saying in her mind 'chal chal apna bhashan bandh kar aur apna kaam kar tu nikal (stop this lecture and go do your work)'."

