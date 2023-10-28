Bigg Boss 17: Uorfi Javed says she is 100% in the team of Mannara Chopra

Uorfi Javed is on the side of Mannara Chopra. The social media influencer took to her Instagram Stories to share a fan page post of Mannara Chopra and wrote that she is definitely supporting her in the game. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan schools Abhishek Kumar for calling Mannara Chopra ‘duplicate Parineeti’)

What Uorfi said

Uorfi Javed was a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

Uorfi wrote in the caption, "I'm 100% team Mannara (love sign emoticon)." Mannara Chopra is the cousin of star Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant's mother, Priyanka's father and Parineeti's father are siblings. Priyanka recently wrote on Instagram Stories, "Throwback to little Mannara Chopra. Good luck little one (red heart, folded hands and flexed biceps emojis)."

Uorfi via her Instagram Stories.

Mannara's fights in Bigg Boss

In recent days, Mannara has had a lot of fights inside the house. Abhishek Kumar called her 'Duplicate Parineeti' a few days ago, and this culminated into a huge fight in the house. Mannara said, "Meri family ko involve kyun kar rahe ho, meri family ko involve karke footage le raha hai. (Don't try to get attention by taking names of my family)."

In Friday's episode, when Salman Khan brought up the same issue, she said, “Mera trigger point hai ki meri family ya outside family ke bare mein mujhse aap baat mat kare. (I have a trigger point that people shouldn't bring up my family) Don't compare me." Mannara then added how she is in the Bigg Boss house to show her personality so there is no need to pinpoint what is in the outside world. Salman then schooled Abhishek for his comments.

Mannara was also the first contestant to enter the house. Mannara and Salman danced to Priyanka and Salman's song Lal Dupatta on the Bigg Boss 17 stage.

She made her Bollywood debut with Anubhav Sinha's Zid (2014), co-starring Karanvir Sharma. However, her first release was the Telugu film Prema Geema Jantha Nai (2014). Since then, she has worked in Telugu films such as Jakkanna (2016), Thikka (2016), and Rogue (2017), among others.

