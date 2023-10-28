Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 17: Uorfi Javed says she is 100% in the team of Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss 17: Uorfi Javed says she is 100% in the team of Mannara Chopra

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 28, 2023 08:56 PM IST

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra has got one solid supporter in the form of former contestant Uorfi Javed.

Uorfi Javed is on the side of Mannara Chopra. The social media influencer took to her Instagram Stories to share a fan page post of Mannara Chopra and wrote that she is definitely supporting her in the game. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan schools Abhishek Kumar for calling Mannara Chopra ‘duplicate Parineeti’)

What Uorfi said

Uorfi Javed was a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

Uorfi wrote in the caption, "I'm 100% team Mannara (love sign emoticon)." Mannara Chopra is the cousin of star Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant's mother, Priyanka's father and Parineeti's father are siblings. Priyanka recently wrote on Instagram Stories, "Throwback to little Mannara Chopra. Good luck little one (red heart, folded hands and flexed biceps emojis)."

Uorfi via her Instagram Stories.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Mannara's fights in Bigg Boss

In recent days, Mannara has had a lot of fights inside the house. Abhishek Kumar called her 'Duplicate Parineeti' a few days ago, and this culminated into a huge fight in the house. Mannara said, "Meri family ko involve kyun kar rahe ho, meri family ko involve karke footage le raha hai. (Don't try to get attention by taking names of my family)."

In Friday's episode, when Salman Khan brought up the same issue, she said, “Mera trigger point hai ki meri family ya outside family ke bare mein mujhse aap baat mat kare. (I have a trigger point that people shouldn't bring up my family) Don't compare me." Mannara then added how she is in the Bigg Boss house to show her personality so there is no need to pinpoint what is in the outside world. Salman then schooled Abhishek for his comments.

Mannara was also the first contestant to enter the house. Mannara and Salman danced to Priyanka and Salman's song Lal Dupatta on the Bigg Boss 17 stage.

She made her Bollywood debut with Anubhav Sinha's Zid (2014), co-starring Karanvir Sharma. However, her first release was the Telugu film Prema Geema Jantha Nai (2014). Since then, she has worked in Telugu films such as Jakkanna (2016), Thikka (2016), and Rogue (2017), among others.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
bigg boss salman khan priyanka chopra uorfi javed
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP