Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan schools Abhishek Kumar for calling Mannara Chopra ‘duplicate Parineeti’

A new promo of Bigg Boss 17 has been released by Colors TV, where Salman Khan appeared during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode and safe to say, things got a little intense. Salman schooled Abhishek Kumar for his comment on housemate Mannara Chopra as ‘duplicate Parineeti Chopra’. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets upset with husband Vikki Jain, says she feels lonely when he talks to others) Salman Khan lashed out at Abhishek Kumar for his comments.

What Salman said

The promo opens with Salman pointing at Mannara and saying that she has been shifted from the 'dil' house to the 'dimaag' house, and then asks her if she has a trigger point. To this, Mannara said in response, '“Mera trigger point hai ki meri family ya outside family ke bare mein mujhse aap baat mat kare. (I have a trigger point that people shouldn't bring up my family) Don't compare me." Mannara then added how she is in the Bigg Boss house to show her personality so there is no need to pin point what is in the outside world.

Duplicate Parineeti

Here, Abhishek cuts in and says that he didn't say duplicate he said both their faces match. Then Salman schools him and says, "Nahi. Duplicate kaha apne." Abhishek then adds that he said that to poke and trigger her. In response, Salman said, “Aap honge shayad mere fan, lekin meri jaisi harkate to hai nahi ap mein (You might call yourself my fan but you clearly do not have the same values as me).”

It all began when Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra had a big fight in the house, where Abhishek called her 'duplicate Parineeti Chopra.' Mannara then warned him not to bring up the names of her family and this culminated into a further war of words between them. Mannara said, "Meri family ko involve kyun kar rahe ho, meri family ko involve karke footage le raha hai. (Don't try to get attention by taking names of my family)" To this, Abhsihek yelled back, "Sunn, aaj ke baat agar tune merko yeh bola toh dekh lena. *(If you said this to me again, then you see what happens next)" Mannara even threw a pillow at him after this point.

