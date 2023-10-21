Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra lashes out at Soniya Bansal, says her selection happened ‘subah ke 4 baje standby pe.'

Bigg Boss is back with more drama this season. In a new clip shared by Colors TV, Mannara Chopra was seen sharing a piece of her mind with the other contestants of the show. In the clip, she also had a heated conversation with Soniya Bansal and indicated that her selection happened at the last moment, so no one can comment on her. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra breaks down in tears, calls out Vicky Jain's ‘double standards’. Watch) Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra shouted at Soniya Bansal in the show.

Mannara gets angry

In the clip that is now going viral on social media, Mannara is seen having a heated argument with not one with multiple contestants in the show. In the beginning, she calls out another contestant and says, "Humare paas dimaag na ho par humare paas zubaan achhi hai (I may not have a brain but I know how to use my words)." In another instant, the promo shows Mannara rebuking Soniya Bansal where she calls herself 'bewakoof (dumb),' and they are the only intelligent people in the house. "Aapko meri education, qualification pata he? Jaiye pata kariye (Do you know about my education and qualification? Go and find out)," she says.

In the last part of the promo, Mannara lashes out at Soniya Bansal and tells Munawar, "Tum apna toh dekh lo, tumhara kiss basis pe hua hai! Subah ke 4 baje... standby pe (You see how you got selected. At 4 am. Kept on a standby)?"

More details

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui were the first and second contestants respectively to enter the house. Mannara was allowed to choose among the three houses on Bigg Boss and she went on to enter the ‘Dil’ house.

Earlier in the house, a big fight broke out between Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain. Neil shouted at him, “Dhakka kaise maar raha hai voh (How dare he push me)?" As he kept screaming trying to reach Vicky, Abhishek Kumar held him tightly.

Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15 and airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV and JioCinema.

