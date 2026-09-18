Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi calls Aasif Khan ‘sasti copy of Irrfan Khan'

Panchayat star Aasif Khan has become one of the talking points of Bigg Boss 20, but not for the right reasons. The actor was recently criticised online for his aggressive behaviour, while one of his housemates has now called him a manipulator and commented on his acting skills.

Aman Gandhi slams Aasif Khan

Aman Gandhi calls Aasif Khan a manipulator.

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In the latest episode, television actor Aman Gandhi talked about Aasif while speaking to Qazi Touqeer, Mahhi Vij and others. He said, "He is the sasti copy of Irrfan Khan. He is the brain of the group; otherwise, all others are stupid." Qazi then praised Aasif's acting and said, "But he is a world-class actor." Mahhi later stepped in and said, "He might be a very good actor, but he disappointed me in the game."

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{{^usCountry}} The comments come after Aasif repeatedly attacked Aman's profession and compared their acting skills during arguments. Aasif even commented on Aman's face, telling him that he should first look in the mirror before talking. The two have been at loggerheads since day one. Aasif also commented on Aman's physique, accusing him of building his body through injections. He was even seen bragging about his acting skills inside the house and asking contestants to go out and watch his work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comments come after Aasif repeatedly attacked Aman's profession and compared their acting skills during arguments. Aasif even commented on Aman's face, telling him that he should first look in the mirror before talking. The two have been at loggerheads since day one. Aasif also commented on Aman's physique, accusing him of building his body through injections. He was even seen bragging about his acting skills inside the house and asking contestants to go out and watch his work. {{/usCountry}}

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Several viewers backed Aman over his comments about Aasif. One tweet read, "Aman Gandhi is really smart vro, he understood that 'sasta irfaan " Khan is the main manipulator of this season." Another wrote, "Aman Gandhi doesn't need much time To Read The Face. Bro took one look at “Sasta Irrfan” and decoded the whole game instantly." A third user commented, "Aasif is seriously very arrogant."

Aasif Khan, Aman Gandhi’s acting careers

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Aasif has appeared in shows such as Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Jamtara and Panchayat, where his portrayal of Ganesh aka Damaad Ji and the dialogue "Gajab beizzati hai yaar" made him widely recognisable.

Aman, meanwhile, is a popular name in the television industry. He made his television debut with D4 – Get Up and Dance in 2016 and went on to appear in shows including Naagin 3, Daayan, Prem Bandhan and Bhagya Lakshmi, where he played Ayushmaan "Ayush" Chopra. He has also been part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Bigg Boss 20’s recent update

In the latest episode, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu became the captain of the house after defeating Kanika Mann and Mahhi Vij in the task. Aasif Khan, ScoutOP and Rohed Khan, who were nominated for elimination by Bigg Boss this week for discussing names for elimination, have lost their extra lives or vardaan. Now, any one of them can be eliminated from the house this week.

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Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.