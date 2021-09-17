Bigg Boss: After Raqesh Bapat's declaration of love for Shamita Shetty, ex-wife Ridhi Dogra reacts

Raqesh Bapat's ex-wife Ridhi Dogra has said that his burgeoning romance with Shamita Shetty on Bigg Boss OTT is his personal matter, and that she is happy for him if he is happy. Raqesh, in a recent episode, declared his love for Shamita, leaving her speechless.

Their bond has grown from strength to strength in the weeks since Bigg Boss OTT began, but they've also experienced their share of disagreements and doubts about each other.

Now, in an interview with a leading daily, Ridhi was asked how she feels about Raqesh and Shamita having declared that they want to explore their relationship after the show ends. "I am happy if Raqesh is happy. It's his personal space," she said.

Ridhi said that she is ‘enjoying’ watching Raqesh on the show, and added, "He is the kind of person that you are seeing on the show. If there are more than two people, it's a crowd for him. He doesn't like to scream and shout to say what he wants to, instead he talks to people that he is comfortable with and trusts. On the other hand, Nishant is playing really well and he is also a friend of mine. I know he wanted to be part of this show and he is doing an excellent job. He is entertaining so well and I feel that I am watching my friends' show with Nishant, Raqesh and earlier Ridhima being a part of it."

Ridhi recently got into a Twitter spat with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah, who called Raqesh a ‘henpecked husband’, implying that he was dominated by both Ridhi and Shamita. Kashmera wrote, "Congratulations @RaQesh19 you are on your way to becoming a hen pecked husband…again." Replying to her, Ridhi Dogra tweeted, "Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don't make loose comments. Peace out."