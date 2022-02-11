Bigg Boss fame Raqesh Bapat brings home new Audi Q7 worth over 80 lakh. Watch

Television actor Raqesh Bapat bought a new luxurious car for himself this Valentine's Week. A video of Raqesh unveiling the car was shared online.

Raqesh has purchased a swanky new Audi Q7 as the latest addition to his garage. The latest Audi Q7 was launched recently at a starting price of ₹80 lakh (ex showroom). In a video shared on YouTube, an excited Raqesh can be seen unveiling the car with his mother. Many fans congratulated him in the comments section.

Last year, Raqesh appeared on Bigg Boss OTT and emerged as the third runner up of the show. In the show, Raqesh's love story with actor Shamita Shetty was liked by viewers, with many calling them ‘ShaRa’. The couple is still dating and are often spotted together. Raqesh came to the Bigg Boss house again in the 15th season but left because of medical emergency.

After Shamita's exit from Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh dedicated a note to her, writing: “Learning, un-learning and learning again is a circle of our existence where victory is subjective but growth is certain. You experienced, you learnt, you evolved and you won almost everyone's heart. I am so proud of you."

At the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh defended his girlfriend and called out Tejasswi Prakash for age-shaming Shamita. “Tejasswi, why were you doing all this? She is not interested in Karan Kundrra. Main soch raha tha ki main TV tod doon, itna gussa aa raha tha mujhko (I felt like smashing the TV, I was so angry),” Raqesh told Tejasswi. “This is complete bulls**t," he added.

In an interview with SpotBoye, Raqesh talked about his relationship with Shamita and said, “Our connection was not only for the show. I had told her on the show also that let's connect after this. Because we wanted to see each other in the real sense of the world. Yes, we are connected, we talk to each other and meet each other.”

Raqesh has appeared in films such as, Tum Bin (2001), Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai (2005) Vrundavan (2016), Savita Damodar Paranjape (2018). He has also worked in television shows, such as, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar (2005-2008), Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? (2010-2012) and Qubool Hai (2014).

