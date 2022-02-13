Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss: Fire breaks out on sets, four fire engines rushed to spot; no injuries reported
tv

Bigg Boss: Fire breaks out on sets, four fire engines rushed to spot; no injuries reported

Bigg Boss: A fire broke out on the sets of the reality show. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
A fire broke out on Bigg Boss sets.
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 07:45 PM IST
ANI |

A fire broke out at the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss in Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai, at around 1 pm on Sunday. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put out the fire.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, no injuries have been reported so far. The reason for the fire is still unclear.

Meanwhile, the last episode of Bigg Boss Season 15, hosted by actor Salman Khan, aired on January 30. Actor Tejasswi Prakash lifted the Bigg Boss Season 15 trophy and took home the cash prize of 40 lakh.

RELATED STORIES

Beating the top 3 finalists, which included Tejasswi along with Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal, she lifted the winner's trophy. Pratik became the runner-up in the race to win. During the finale, Tejasswi was also introduced as the lead actor for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin season 6.

During the season finale episode, Nishant Bhat had decided to walk away with the 10 lakh briefcase and Shamita Shetty became the next to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

Also Read | Rakhi Sawant says Shamita Shetty was 'always confused about whether Raqesh Bapat loved her truly or not’

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill also marked her presence and shared the stage with Salman. She also performed a special tribute dedicated to the late actor Sidharth Shukla. The show had a star-studded two-part finale.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss bigg boss ott bigg boss 15
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP