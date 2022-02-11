Rakhi Sawant says Shamita Shetty was 'always confused about whether Raqesh Bapat loved her truly or not’

Rakhi Sawant has said that Shamita Shetty was "always" confused about whether Raqesh Bapat loved her or not. Rakhi and Raqesh entered Bigg Boss 15 as wild card entries while Shamita was a participant. Towards the end of the Salman Khan reality show, Shamita had asked her mom if Raqesh was still her boyfriend.

During a family special task, the contestants were allowed to speak with family members. Shamita's mom Sunanda Shetty chatted with her over a video call. Shamita had then said, “I was wondering if Raqesh Bapat is still my boyfriend?” Sunanda had then assured her and praised Raqesh.

Asked about her views on the love story of Shamita and Raqesh, Rakhi told Times of Indi, "Shamita was always confused about whether Raqesh loved her truly or not. She used to ask me 'usko koi aur toh nahin mil gayi hogi (Would he find someone else)?' But now after exiting 'Bigg Boss' 15, I think she's sure of him."

Shamita and Raqesh fell in love while on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. They began dating and Shamita then went on to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. Raqesh also made an appearance on the show as a wild card entry but had to leave the show mid-way due to medical reasons.

Explaining her insecurities, Shamita recently told the publicatiin a separate interview, “I was away from Raqesh for such a long time in that house that I would sometimes think that is he still my boyfriend? I would think 3/4 months is such a long time and a lot of things change. That’s the reason I would often ask everyone is Raqesh still my boyfriend or has he moved on because I really had no idea.”

